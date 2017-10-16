Podcast: The 2017-18 Season Preview Edition of the Rip City Report

Greetings NBA regular season enthusiasts. To get you ready of the Trail Blazers' opener on Wednesday versus the Suns in Phoenix, your humble podcast duo of Joe Freeman, he of The Oregonian/OregonLive.com, and I, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com, have recorded a season preview edition of the Rip City Report, which you can listen to in an ever-expanding number of platforms below...

On this, the 114th edition of the Rip City Report, we discuss the Western Conference and where the Trail Blazers might slot in, make our playoff predictions, consider the decision to leave a roster spot open rather than signing a 15th player, whether the Blazers will finish in the top 10 in defense, introduce a "new" feature called "Walton or Oden," and answer listener questions about Blazers nicknames, draft-night steals, NBA uniforms, seasonal beers, midlife crisis splurges, CJ McCollum’s suspension and much more. It's a good way to get the season started.

You can subscribe and listen to the Rip City Report on Soundcloud, iTunes, Stitcher and Tunein. Freeman says we're back in the land of the 5-star on iTunes, so shoutout to everyone who has left a review recently.