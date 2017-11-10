Lowe: Lillard's Passing 'Has Reached A New Level'

Damian Lillard’s assist numbers, as ESPN’s Zach Lowe points out Friday in his weekly “Ten Things I Like and Don’t Like” column, haven’t changed much over the years. Since averaging 6.5 assists per game his rookie season, his yearly averages haven’t fluctuated more than one assist per game over the course of his career, though that’s not all that surprising to see from an NBA-ready guard who is also relied upon for volume scoring.

But while Lillard numbers might be the same — he’s is averaging 6.5 assists through 11 games this season — Lowe says the “quality of his passes have reached a new level” …