Lillard Makes ESPN's 'World Fame 100' Rankings Once Again

For the last three years, the folks over at ESPN have put together a list of the biggest names in the world of sport, which they've dubbed the "World Fame 100." The ranking, according to ESPN, is created by "a proprietary formula that took into account three fame factors: Google Trend score, social media following and endorsement dollars." One could argue that taking just three variables into account isn't a broad enough examination of "fame" (the number of golfers who made the list is the best indication of that), but at this moment, it's the best we've got.

This year, Cristiano Ronaldo, noted heartthrob who plays for Real Madrid in La Liga and Portugal internationally, takes the No. 1 spot thanks to $40 million in endorsements, 121.7 million followers on social media and a "search score" of 100. Cavaliers forward LeBron James takes the second spot, making him the only non soccer player to crack the Top 4 and the only American to make the Top 5. Kudos to the King.

But more importantly, Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, for the third time in as many years, made the "World Fame 100," coming in at No. 51...

After Lillard earned a third All-Star Game appearance, led the Portland Trail Blazers to a fifth straight playoff appearance and released his second studio rap album (this one featuring Lil Wayne), it’s safe to say his brand is stronger than ever. After all, how many professional athletes can have a personal shoe released by a major brand like Adidas in honor of their rap persona? Probably just Damian Dame D.O.L.L.A. Lillard. Lillard, who cracked the top 15 in NBA jersey sales for a second straight season, has proved he’s built a global profile that extends far beyond Portland’s small market.

Lillard, listed as having $14 million in endorsements, 4.2 million social media followers and a "search score" of 2 (the average is 35), come in behind Saina Nehwal, a badmitton player from India, at No. 50 and ahead of Rockets point guard Chris Paul at No. 52. There were 13 NBA players who made the Top 100, with Lillard ranking 10th among his basketball playing peers. Lillard also moved up 10 spots from last season's ranking, joining Sergio Aguero, Suresh Raina, Odell Beckham Jr., Yuvraj Singh, Caroline Wozniacki, Lewis Hamilton and Thomas Müller as "on the rise" athletes in the Top 100.