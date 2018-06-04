June 4 Pre-Draft Workout Participants

With the 2018 NBA Draft scheduled for June 21 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the Portland Trail Blazers are hosting IMG Academy guard Anfernee Simons, Duke guard Trevon Duval, SMU guard Shake Melton, Kentucky guard Hamidou Diallo, UCMB guard Jairus Lyles and Idaho guard Victor Sanders in their third pre-draft workout on Monday, June 4. The Trail Blazers currently own one first round pick (24th) and no second round picks in the upcoming draft.

Anfernee Simons

Full Name: Anfernee Tyrik Simons

Birthdate: June 8, 1999 (Longwood, Fla.)

High School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Position/Class: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-4/180

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

• Competed as a post-graduate at IMG Academy in 2017-18, averaging 22.4 points while shooting 54 per-cent from the field and 45 percent from three-point range. Added 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

• Originally committed to play at Louisville. Decommitted in September 2017 after then-coach Rick Pitino was placed on administrative leave.

• Invited to play in the 2018 Jordan Brand Classic and Nike Hoop Summit but did not participate.

HIGH SCHOOL

• As a senior at Edgewater High School in Orlando in 2016-17, averaged 23.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals in 20 games.

• Spent his junior year (2015-16) at Montverde Academy. Played for coach Kevin Boyle, who also coached D’Angelo Russell, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

• As a sophomore at Edgewater, averaged 17.8 points, 4.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 30 games.

• Led the 2017 Under Armour Association U17 AAU circuit in scoring (20.4 ppg) and minutes (29.3).

• In 2016, he paced the UAA U16 division in scoring (22.9 ppg) and raised his national profile.

STRENGTHS

• Bouncy athlete with deep shooting range.

• Three-level scorer with terrific ball-handling skills.• Tough to contain off the dribble.

• Has good speed with the ball and a quick first step.

PERSONAL

• Originally a part of the recruiting class of 2017. Elected to reclassify to 2018 to give himself an additional year after graduation to prepare for the college level.

Trevon Duval

Full Name: Trevon Tyler Duval

Birthdate: Aug. 3, 1998 (Queens, N.Y.)

College: Duke

Position/Class: Guard/Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-3/186

High School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

• Named to the 2018 NCAA Tournament All-Midwest Region Team.

• 2017 McDonald’s All-American.

FRESHMAN (2017-18)

• Started 34 of 37 games.

• Averaged 10.3 points and 5.6 assists, the latter good for third in the ACC and tied for the third-best mark ever by a Duke freshman.

• His 207 assists were the fourth most by a Duke freshman in a single season.

• Had four games with 10 or more assists.

• Recorded 20 points and six assists against Kansas in the Elite Eight.

HIGH SCHOOL

• Ranked as the No. 5 overall recruit and No. 1 point guard in the 2017 high school class by ESPN.

• Played in the Nike Hoop Summit, Jordan Brand Classic and McDonald’s All-American Game.

STRENGTHS

• Impressive combination of quickness, body control and strength at the point guard position.

• Plays with an attacking mentality.

• Excels in transition and getting to the basket.

• Has solid court vision.

• Aggressive on-ball defender.

PERSONAL

• Favorite player of all time is Kobe Bryant.

• Favorite sport aside from basketball is football.

Shake Milton

Full Name: Malik Benjamin Milton

Birthdate: Sept. 26, 1996 (Owasso, Okla.)

College: SMU

Position/Class: Guard/Junior

Height/Weight: 6-6/205

High School: Owasso HS (Owasso, Okla.)

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

• 2016-17 and 2017-18 All-AAC Second Team selection.

• 2017-18 AAC Preseason Player of the Year.

• Shot 42.7 percent from three-point range over three seasons at SMU.

• Scored in double figures in his last 23 collegiate games.

JUNIOR (2017-18)

• Limited to 22 games due to a broken right hand.

• Averaged 18.0 points (third in AAC), 4.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals.

• Shot 47.7 percent from the field, 43.4 percent from three-point range and 84.7 percent at the free throw line.

• Three-time AAC Player of the Week.

• Scored a career-high 33 points in win at No. 7 Wichita State (1/17/18).

STRENGTHS

• Has good size, strength and versatility for a ball-handling wing.

• Can slide across all three perimeter positions.

• Scores off the bounce. Creates space and rises up over smaller defenders.

• Willing passer who sees over the top of the defense.

• Very good spot-up shooter from distance.

PERSONAL

• Father, Myron, played basketball at Texas A&M and was dubbed the Milkman. His son was given the nickname Shake before he was even born.

• Myron passed away when Shake was a freshman in high school.

Jairus Lyles

Full Name: Jairus Lyles

Birthdate: June 6, 1995

College: UMBC

Position/Class: Guard/Senior

Height/Weight: 6-2/175

High School: DeMatha Catholic High School (Hyattsville, MD)

Career Highlights: Averaged 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.67 steals in 108 games over four seasons at VCU and UMBC … Named to the America East First Team as a senior and the America East Second Team as a sophomore and junior.

Senior (2017-18): Named to the America East First Team… Averaged 20.2 points, 3.5 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.06 steals … Named Most Outstanding Player of the America East Tournament … Scored a game-high 28 points in a 20 point upset over #1 seed Virginia in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

Junior (2016-17): Finished second in America East (68th nationally) with 18.9 ppg, and was fourth in the America East in rebounding (6.6)... Also placed second in steals with 1.7 per game… Scored in double figures in 19 straight games… Named America East Player of the Week twice (Nov. 21, Dec. 26) … Earned America East Second Team Honors

Sophomore (2015-16): Led America East with 22.1 points, 2.7 steals and 37.2 minutes played in league games… Earned America East Second Team honors… Despite missing 11 games, set UMBC sophomore records in field goals (170), points (482) and tied mark in steals (53)… Set UMBC single season mark for scoring average at 23.0 points per game, topping Rick Moreland’s 1982-83 record of 22.6.



Freshman (2013-14): Made his debut with a two-minute stint in a VCU victory over Illinois State... Scored his first collegiate points by hitting a pair of free throws on Dec. 17 vs. Wofford... Also corralled his first rebound in that contest... Hit 3-of-4 free throws with a rebound, an assist and a steal versus Rhode Island on Feb. 6... Recorded his first field goal, a three-pointer at Fordham on Feb. 27... Dished out a season high three assists versus the Rams... Saw action in 22 contests.



Personal: Has one borther, Zory, and a sister, Symone... Symone was a four-year letterwinner in women’s basketball at Ohio University... Lists favorite book as The Great Gatsby... Enjoys shopping... Son of Carol Motley.

Hamidou Diallo

Birthdate: July 31, 1998 (Queens, N.Y.)

College: Kentucky

Position/Class: Guard/Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-5/198

High School: Putnam Science Academy (Putnam, Conn.)

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

• Started all 37 games as a redshirt freshman.

• Represented the U.S. in international play at the 2017 FIBA U19 World Cup and 2016 FIBA Americas U18 Championship.

REDSHIRT FRESHMAN (2017-18)

• Scored in double figures in 16 games, reaching the 20-point mark three times.

• Had a stretch in which he scored in double figures in seven straight games, including five with at least 18 points.

• Helped Kentucky advance to the Sweet 16 with 22 points on 9-for-12 shooting to go with eight rebounds against Buffalo.

STRENGTHS

• Explosive athlete and leaper.

• Plays with a high level of intensity.

• Loves to attack the basket on straight-line drives and finish with authority.

• Very difficult to contain in the open floor.

• Has the physical tools and mindset to be an excellent defender.

PERSONAL

• Enrolled at Kentucky in January 2017.

• Was eligible to participate in games as a true freshman but elected to redshirt.

• Enjoys playing board games, cards, pool and ping pong.

Victor Sanders

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-5 / 195

Birthdate: February 16, 1995

High School: Jefferson High School (Portland, OR)

College: Idaho

Career Highlights: Finished his career in second place on the Vandal’s career scoring list and three-pointers list … Averaged 15.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.08 steals in 120 career games over four seasons at Idaho.

Senior (2017-18): Second Team All-Big Sky … Led the Vandals with 19.0 points per game (fourth best in the Big Sky) … Averaged 19.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.03 steals in 31 games (all starts) … Scored in double figures in 29 of 31 games … Topped 20 points in 14 contests.

Junior (2016-17): First Team All-Big Sky… Big Sky All-Tournament Team… Started 32 games… averaged 20.9 points per game, the fifth best average in program history… Had 670 points on the season, the sixth most in a single season in program history… Knocked down 101 3’s, the second most in program history… Shot 43.9 percent from beyond the arc, the ninth best average in team history… Made 157 free throws, the sixth best in program history… Topped 20 points 16 times, including five 30-plus point games and one 40 point game… Scored in double-figures 31 times in 32 games.

Sophomore (2015-16): Second Team All-Big Sky… Big Sky All-Tournament Team… Appeared in 27 games, starting 25… Led the Vandals with 15.9 points per game… Averaged 17.9 points per game in Big Sky play, also the highest on the team… Missed a brief stretch of the season in conference play due to injury, but bounced back immediately… Topped 20 points seven times, including a career-high 33-point output against NAU… Scored in double-figures in 24-of-27 games… Shot 41.6 percent from beyond the arc, the 44th best average in the nation… Shot 84.8 percent from the charity stripe, the seventh best average in program history.



Freshman (2014-15): Appeared in all 30 games for the Vandals, starting one... averaged 3.8 points per game on the season... Scored a season-high 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds against Walla Walla... Scored seven points in the season finale against Eastern Washington.



Personal: Son of LaWan Sanders ... born Feb. 16, 1995 … Sanders is a graduate of Portland's Jefferson High School ... He averaged 24.5 points, five rebounds and six assists per game as a senior ... As a junior, he averaged 27.1 points, four rebounds and four assists per game.