June 2 Pre-Draft Workout Participants

With the 2018 NBA Draft scheduled for June 21 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the Portland Trail Blazers are hosting Miami guard Bruce Brown, Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo, French guard Elie Okobo, Cincinnati guard Jacob Evans, USC forward/center Chimezie Metu and Georgia Tech center Ben Lammers in their second pre-draft workout on Saturday, June 2. The Trail Blazers currently own one first round pick (24th) and no second round picks in the upcoming draft.

Bruce Brown

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-5 / 195

Birthdate: August 15, 1996

High School: Vermont Academy (Massachusetts)

College: Miami

Career Highlights: Averaged 11.7 points (44.2% FG, 31.6% 3-PT, 70.2% FT), 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.42 steals in 52 games (48 starts) during two seasons at Miami.

Sophomore (2017-18): Played and started in 19 games, averaging 11.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game ... Missed final 12 games with left-foot injury, which was diagnosed on Jan. 29; had surgery Feb. 1 ... Ranked 12th in ACC in rebounds at 7.1 per game at time of injury (second among guards) ... Second on team in assists with 76 ... Recorded second career triple-double in season opener vs. Gardner-Webb (10 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) ... Triple-double was third in program history and 31st in ACC history (sixth player in league history with two career triple-doubles).

Freshman (2016-17): Started 29 of 33 games played ... Notched the program's second triple double with 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists against South Carolina State ... Two double-doubles with the game against SC State and 14 points and 12 rebounds against George Washington ... Scored 30 points against No. 9/6 North Carolina, 25 points vs. No. 10/11 Duke and 21 points vs. No. 6 North Carolina ... Averaged 11.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks in 31.9 minutes per game ... Led or tied for team high in scoring six games.



Personal: Born Aug. 15, 1996 in Boston … Son of Roberta Brown and Bruce Brown … Brother to 10 siblings … Cousin of Jalen Adams, who plays at UConn … Boasts a 6-9 wingspan … Started playing basketball at age six, first dunk was in eighth grade.

Elie Okobo

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-2 / 180

Birthdate: October 23, 1997

Hometown: Bordeaux, France

Career Highlights: Has played for Elan Bearnais Pau-Lacq-Orthez since 2015 … Started his first game in the Pro A league on September 23, 2017 and recorded 14 points to go with eight assists … On February 10, scored a career-high 30 points to go with eight assists and four rebounds in a win over Elan Chalon … A member of the French under-20 national basketball team … Averaged 18.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.90 steals during the 2016 FIBA Europe Under-20 Championship.



Personal: Born in Bordeaux, France, on October 23, 1997.

Donte DiVincenzo

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-5 / 200

Birthdate: January 31, 1997

High School: Salesianum (Delaware)

College: Villanova

Career Highlights: Helped lead Villanova to a National Championship in 2017-18, garnering Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors for his efforts in the final two games … Averaged 10.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.93 steals in 85 games during three seasons at Villanova.

Redshirt Sophomore (2017-18): Became the third Wildcats player to earn NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors, after scoring 31 points in the National Championship game on 10-of-15 shooting from the field to help the Wildcats down Michigan 79-62 on April 2 in San Antonio ... Averaged 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest while primarily serving as Villanova's sixth man .. The BIG EAST named him its Sixth Man of the Year and he was also tabbed to the All-Philadelphia Big Five first team.

Redshirt Freshman (2016-17): Emerged as one of the Wildcats' most important players over the course of the campaign ... Named to the BIG EAST All-Freshman team and as the Philadelphia Big Five Rookie of the Year ... His game-winning tip-in against Virginia on Jan. 29 was one of the season's most memorable plays.

Freshman (2015-16): Appeared in eight games as a reserve before being sidelined by a fractured fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot that was revealed on Dec. 18 ... Did not appear in uniform for any game after Dec. 7 (vs. Oklahoma).

Personal: Parents are John F. DiVincenzo and Kathie DiVincenzo ... Born in Newark, Del. ... Has one brother, John A. DiVincenzo (27).

Jacob Evans

Position: Guard/Forward

Height/Weight: 6-6 / 200

Birthdate: June 18, 1997

High School: St. Michael the Archangel (Louisiana)

College: Cincinnati

Career Highlights: Averaged 11.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.14 steals in 105 games over three seasons at Cincinnati.

Junior (2017-18): Averaged 13.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.31 steals and 0.97 blocks in 36 games (all starts) during his junior campaign … Scored in double figures in 28 of his 36 games … Was a semifinalist for the Julius Erving Award, given to the nation’s best small forward … Named First Team American Athletic Conference … Ranked first on the team in scoring and assists and was third in rebounds.

Sophomore (2016-17): Started all 36 games, averaging 13.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 31.6 minutes … Chosen as a finalist for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year award … Named NABC District 25 Second Team … Selected to the American Championship All-Tournament team, averaging a team-best 17.0 points in three games while shooting 57.1 percent (16 of 28) from the field and 80.0 percent (8 of 10 from three-point range) … Ranked among the league leaders in three-point field goal percentage (fifth at .418), steals (ninth at 1.3), field goal percentage (11th at .473), points (12th at 13.5), three-pointers made (12th at 1.9), free throw percentage (14th at .732) and minutes played (26th at 31.6) … Scored in double figures in 31 of 36 games.

Freshman (2015-16): Played in all 33 games with eight starts, averaging 8.4 points 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 24.4 minutes… Shot 80.4 percent (45 of 56) from the free throw line … Finished third on the team with 45 three-pointers … Finished second on the team during the postseason, averaging 15.0 points while shooting 42.3 percent (11 of 26) from the field in two games … Scored a career-high 26 points on 10-of-20 shooting with five threes and a game-high nine rebounds against Saint Joseph's (3/18) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament - effort marked the most points scored by a freshman in an NCAA Tournament game in school history.



Personal: Born June 18, 1997 in Jacksonville, North Carolina … Son of Theresa Chatman-Evans and Jerry Evans … Mother played point guard at Grambling … Has two brothers, Demarquis and Devin Chatman … Right-handed.

Chimezie Metu

Position: Forward/Center

Height/Weight: 6-10 / 220

Birthdate: March 22, 1997

High School: Lawndale (California)

College: USC

Career Highlights: Averaged 12.3 points (53.3% FG, 30.2% 3-PT, 69.2% FT), 6.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.62 blocks in 104 games over three seasons at USC… Was the Pac-12 Most Improved Player for the 2016-17 season … Made the All-Pac-12 second team in 2017 and the first team in 2018.

Junior (2017-18): Was named to the All-Pac-12 first team after averaging 15.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.74 blocks in 34 games… Scored in double figures in 29 of his 34 games.

Sophomore (2016-17): Metu started all 36 games and averaged 14.8 points and 7.8 rebounds… He was named the 2017 Pac-12 Most Improved Player, All-Pac-12 second team and All-Academinc honorable mention… Posted posted six double-doubles… He scored in double figures in 31 of 36 games, including five games of 20 or more points … His 534 points scored tied for the 15th-most in a single season by a Trojan and the most since Nikola Vucevic scored 582 in 2011.

Freshman (2015-16): Metu played in all 34 games and made two starts, averaging 6.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, while leading the team with 50 dunks… His 54 blocks also led the Trojans and were second all-time by a USC freshman to Taj Gibson's 69 in 2007.



Personal: Chimezie was born on March 22, 1997 in Los Angeles… His parents names are Florence and James Metu… Majored in Law, History and Culture at USC.

Ben Lammers

Position: Center

Height/Weight: 6-10 / 234

Birthdate: November 12, 1995

High School: Alamo Heights (Texas)

College: Georgia Tech

Career Highlights: Finished his career in third place on Tech's all-time list for blocked shots with 254 and 10th in career rebounds (774) ... Averaged 8.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.05 blocks in 124 games over four seasons at Georgia Tech.

Senior (2017-18): Named to the ACC's official All-Defensive team for the second straight year, and by the Atlantic Coast Sports Media Association ... Was Georgia Tech’s fourth leading scorer with 11.7 points per game and was first in rebounds (8.1 per game, 7.9 in ACC games, ranked eighth) ... No. 3 in the ACC, No. 19 in the nation, in blocked shots (2.44 per game) ... Had nine double-doubles … Scored in double figures in 23 of 32 games including a high of 24 against UCLA... Recorded a season-high 16 rebounds at Pitt ... Reached 1,000 career points at Virginia, the 45th Tech player to reach that milestone, finished in 41st place with 1,055.

Junior (2016-17): Named second-team All-ACC and the conference Defensive Player of the Year ... Also named to USBWA All-District IV team ... Averaged 14.2 points and 9.2 rebounds per game (4th in the ACC) while hitting 51.6 percent from the floor (5th in the ACC) ... His net increase in scoring (+10.6) over last season was the third-best in the ACC this season ... Averaged team-high 11.2 shots attempted per game (averaged less than three as a sophomore) ... Had 16 double-doubles (3rd most in ACC), one shy of the Tech record for the ACC era (Malcom Mackey had 17 in 1991-92) … Averaged a team-high 35.4 minutes per game (4th in the ACC)…Came up one block short of a triple-double against Southern early in the season, scoring 13 points with a career-high 15 rebounds and nine blocks ... The nine blocks were the second-most in a single game in Tech history.

Sophomore (2015-16): Averaged 15.5 minutes in ACC games, making his presence felt as a shot-blocker (27 in 18 games) as a scorer (23-for-40 from the floor) and facilitator (8 assists, 7 turnovers), while averaging 3.1 points and 4.3 rebounds.

Freshman (2014-15): Averaged 5.9 minutes off the bench in 19 games (5.7 mpg in 12 ACC games), scoring a total of 22 points ... Had 28 total rebounds (1.5 per game).



Personal: Full name is Benjamin William Lammers ... Born November 12, 1995 in Houston, Texas ... Son of Chris and Linda Lammers ... Has an older brother and an older sister ... Father played football at Texas A&M (1982-84) ... Brother Nick played soccer at Colorado College (2009-13), and sister Allie is on academic scholarship to Texas A&M ... Enjoys studying World Wars I and II, fishing and video games.