June 19 Pre-Draft Workout Participants

With the 2017 NBA Draft set to take place this Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the Portland Trail Blazers are hosting Oregon forward Jordan Bell, Kansas State guard Wesley Iwundu, Žalgiris Kaunas forward Isaiah Hartenstein, North Carolina forward Justin Jackson, Cal forward Ivan Rabb and University of New Orleans guard Erik Thomas for their sixth and final pre-draft workout.

Jordan Bell

Position: Forward

Height/Weight: 6-9 / 224

Birthdate: January 7, 1995 (Los Angeles)

High School: Long Beach Poly HS (Long Beach, Calif.) College: Oregon

An early entry candidate for the 2017 NBA Draft.

Career Highlights: The first player with five straight NCAA Tournament games of 12-plus rebounds since Houston’s Hakeem Olajuwon in 1983-84. ... As a junior, became Oregon’s first Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. ... UO’s career leader in blocks (235) and field goal percentage (61.0), and fifth and ninth in those categories, respectively, in Pac-12 history. ... Owns three of the top five single-season blocks marks in UO history.

Junior (2016-17): The Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. ... Set single-season school record for field goal percentage at 63.6. ... Ranked 25th in NCAA D-I in blocks (2.1 bpg). ... Finished second in the Pac-12 in blocks (2.3 bpg), led the league in field goal percentage (63.6) and ranked sixth in rebounding (8.8 rpg) and 13th in steals (1.3 spg). ... An All-Pac-12 Second Team and All-Defensive Team selection and a USBWA District 9 choice. ... Named the NCAA Midwest Regional Most Outstanding Player and All-Midwest Region Team. ... Had five straight NCAA Tournament games of 12-plus rebounds. Helped the Ducks advance to the Final Four with 11 points, 13 rebounds, a season-high eight blocks and four assists vs. Kansas in the Elite Eight. ... The eight blocks were a UO NCAA Tournament record and one shy of the school record. ... In a matchup with eventual national champion North Carolina in the Final Four, totaled 13 points and a career-high 16 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season. ... Set a career scoring high with 26 points against Cal, breaking a Matthew Knight Arena record by shooting 91.7 percent from the field (11-of-12).

Sophomore (2015-16): Averaged 7.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. ... Led the Ducks in field goal percentage, hitting on 57.6 percent of his shots, good for fifth place in the program’s single-season record book. ... Finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, three blocks and two steals in a Sweet 16 win over Duke, helping Oregon reach the Elite Eight. ... Became OU’s career blocks leader in just his 50th game (147).

Freshman (2014-15): Finished the season 18th in the country and first in the Pac-12 with 2.69 blocks per game. ... Broke a school record with 94 blocks on the season and grabbed second place in Pac-12 history for single-season blocks by a freshman. ... Had the second-highest field goal percentage in UO single-season history at 59.7 percent. ... Earned Pac-12 All-Freshman Team and Pac-12 All-Defensive Team honors.

Strengths: Explosive athlete who covers a lot of ground defensively. ... Very quick off the floor. ... Terrific shotblocker who can also guard smaller players away from the basket. ... Runs the floor extremely well for his size.

Personal: Describes dancing as his hidden talent.

Wesley Iwundu

Full Name: Wesley Deshawn Iwundu Position: Forward

Height/Weight: 6-7 / 193

Birthdate: December 20, 1994 (Houston)

High School: Spring Westfield HS (Houston)

College: Kansas State

Career Highlights: One of six Kansas State players in the Big 12 era to earn All-Big 12 First, Second or Third Team honors twice in a career. ... First player in school history to record at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 300 assists and 100 steals in a career, finish- ing with 1,249 points, 618 rebounds, 366 assists and 121 steals. ... One of six Wildcats to accumulate at least 1,200 points and 600 rebounds, joining Rolando Blackman, Bob Boozer, Thomas Gipson, Rodney McGruder and Ed Nealy.

Senior (2016-17): Named All-Big 12 Third Team by the league’s coaches. ... Averaged 13.0 points on 48.1 percent shooting, including 37.6 percent from three-point range, with 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 31.4 minutes per game. ... Shot 52 percent from inside the arc. ... Set career single-season marks for field goal percentage, three-point field goal percentage and free throw percentage (76.7). ... Joined Mitch Richmond (1987-88) as the only Wildcats to tally at least 400 points, 200 rebounds and 100 assists in a season.

Junior (2015-16): Selected All-Big 12 Third Team and Big 12 All-Defensive Team by the league’s coaches. ... Only Wildcat to start all 33 games. ... Averaged 11.9 points on 47.8 percent shooting. ... Ranked first or second on the team in 10 categories, including first in assists (3.7 apg), free throws made (108) and attempted (156) and minutes (32.4 mpg.). ... Scored a season-high 23 points, grabbed a season-high 10 rebounds and added four assists and three steals against Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Sophomore (2014-15): Saw action in 31 games with 24 starts. ... Ranked second on the team in assists (61) and third in total rebounds (108) and rebounding average (3.5 rpg.) ... Four of his six double-digit scoring games came in conference play.

Freshman (2013-14): Started 32 of 33 games. ... His 32 starts are the third most by a freshman in school history. ... Averaged 6.7 points and 4.2 rebounds. ... Ranked second on the team in double-doubles (three) and total rebounds (139).

Strengths: Versatile and athletic wing with solid defensive ability. ... Has excellent length. ... Good rebounder and passer. ... Effective scorer in transition.

Personal: Played for the AAU’s Houston Defenders, a team that included former Kentucky standouts and current pro players Aaron and Andrew Harrison.

Isaiah Hartenstein

Position: Forward

Height/Weight: 7-0 / 249

Birthdate: May 5, 1998 (Eugene, Ore.)

Team: Zalgiris Kaunas (Lithuania)

An early entry candidate for the 2017 NBA Draft.

Career Highlights: Participated in the 2017 Nike Hoop Summit, tallying 10 points and three rebounds in 19 minutes. ... Invited to Basketball without Borders camp in 2016. ... Played in the 2014 Jordan Brand International Game, notching four points and five rebounds in 18 min- utes. ... Represented Germany at three FIBA events at the U16 and U18 levels, averaging 12.2 points and 9.1 rebounds. ... Led the 2016 U18 Euros in blocks (1.7 bpg).

2016-17: Competed for Lithuanian powerhouse Zalgiris Kaunas in the country’s top league, the LKL. ... Averaged 5.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 13.4 minutes in 26 games through May 10. ... Shot 49.0 percent from the field and 29.6 from three-point range. ... In five EuroLeague appearances, had four rebounds in 16 total minutes.

2015-16: Signed with Zalgiris Kaunas. ... Spent most of the season on loan to Artland Dragons of Germany Pro B, the country’s third division, and averaged 11.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 2.1 blocks in 24.4 minutes over 14 games. Shot 42.5 percent from three-point range. ... An NBBL All-Star. ... With Zalgiris’ U18 team, helped it win the qualifying tournament to the Euroleague Next Generation Tournament, earning MVP honors (23.5 ppg, 11.3 rpg).

2011-15: Competed for four seasons in Germany’s youth and boys divisions for the Dragons. Holds career averages of 17.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.4 steals in 79 JBBL/NBBL games.

Strengths: 7-footer with impressive mobility and athleticism. ... Physical and active at both ends. ... Has some playmaking skills with his ability to put the ball on the floor and pass from the high post.

Personal: Spent his early childhood in Oregon before moving to Germany, where his father, Florian, played basketball professionally and now coaches. Florian played collegiately at University of Oregon.

Justin Jackson

Full Name: Justin Aaron Jackson

Position: Guard/Forward

Height/Weight: 6-8 / 200

Birthdate: March 28, 1995 (Houston)

High School: Homeschool Christian Youth Association (Houston)

College: North Carolina

An early entry candidate for the 2017 NBA Draft. An early entry candidate for the 2016 NBA Draft before withdrawing his name from consideration.

Career Highlights: One of three Tar Heels to win the ACC Player of the Year Award and lead UNC to a national championship in the same season. ... Tallied 239 career points in NCAA Tournament play, second most by a Tar Heel ever. ... Joined Rick Fox as the only Heels with 1,600 career points, 150 three-pointers, 400 rebounds and 300 assists.

Junior (2016-17): A consensus First Team All-American and the ACC Player of the Year while helping UNC win the national title. ... Led the Tar Heels in scoring (18.3 ppg) and aver- aged a career-high 4.7 rebounds. ... Set the UNC single-season record with 105 three-pointers. ... In North Carolina’s six NCAA Tournament wins, paced the Tar Heels in scoring (19.5 ppg), field goals (41), three-pointers (15), assists (22) and steals (9). ... Earned All-South Region and All-Final Four honors. ... Led all players in scoring in the Elite Eight vs. Kentucky with 19 points and did the same in the Final Four with 22 vs. Oregon. ... Had 16 points in the title game win over Gonzaga. ... Helped limit Kentucky’s Malik Monk, Oregon’s Dillon Brooks and Gonzaga’s Nigel Williams-Goss to a combined 11-of-38 shooting from the floor in the NCAA Tournament. ... Scored a career-high 34 points against Kentucky in a December game in Las Vegas. ... Made four or more three-pointers 13 times, with a career-high seven vs. Davidson.

Sophomore (2015-16): Ranked fourth on the team in scoring (12.2 ppg) and assists (2.8 apg). ... Among the ACC’s leaders in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.78). ... Had five or more assists five times. ... Named North Carolina’s Defensive Player of the Game six times. ... Tied a team high with 16 points vs. Syracuse in the Final Four. ... Scored all nine of his points on three three-pointers in the first half vs. Villanova in the title game.

Freshman (2014-15): Voted by both ACC coaches and media to the league’s All-Freshmen Team. ... Averaged 10.7 points. ... Earned All-ACC Tournament Second Team honors after aver- aging 12.8 points. ... Was the team’s second-leading scorer (15.0 ppg) during its Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament run.

Strengths: Long and rangy wing with a diversified offensive game and a high basketball IQ. ... Scores on a variety of pull-ups and floaters, showing excellent body control. ... Has extended his range out to the three-point line. ... Quality passer who takes care of the ball.

Personal: The Texas native chose uniform No. 44 at UNC in honor of Hall of Famer George Gervin. ... His father, Lloyd, ran track at Blinn Junior College and his mother, Sharon, played basketball there.

Ivan Rabb

Full Name: Ivan Charles Rabb

Position: Forward

Height/Weight: 6-10 / 220

Birthdate: February 4, 1997 (Sacramento, Calif.)

High School: Bishop O’Dowd HS (Oakland, Calif.)

College: California

An early entry candidate for the 2017 NBA Draft.

Career Highlights: A two-time All-Pac 12 selection. ... A top 10 finalist for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year award as a sophomore. ... Led the Pac-12 in rebounding (10.5 rpg) in 2016-17. ... Ranks among the top 10 in Golden Bears history in rebounding average, field goal percentage and blocked shots. ... His 29 career double-doubles are the second most by a Cal player in the last 20 seasons. ... Earned gold with USA Basketball at the 2013 U16 FIBA Americas and 2014 U17 FIBA Worlds. ... Participated in the Nike Hoop Summit for the U.S. Junior Select Team. ... Competed in the McDonald’s and Jordan Brand Classic All-American games during his high school career.

Sophomore (2016-17): The Pac-12’s rebounding leader both overall (10.5 rpg) and in conference action (11.4 rpg). ... An All-Pac-12 First Team member and an NABC and USBWA All-District choice. ... A top 10 finalist for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year award. ... Averaged 14.0 points and led Cal in double-doubles (17), field goals (151) and free throws (124). ... Registered five 20-point games. ... Tallied three consecutive 15-plus-rebound performances to open the Pac-12 schedule. ... Grabbed 16 rebounds against No. 18 Arizona. ... Turned in a 25-point, 13-rebound performance vs. Stanford. ... Finished with 20 rebounds and 17 points at No. 4 UCLA, becoming the first Golden Bear to pull down 20 rebounds since Leon Powe in 2006. ... Named Pac-12 Player of the Week after leading Cal to a road upset of No. 25 USC, hitting the go-ahead free throws and having a game-saving block at the rim in the one- point win. ... Selected NCAA.com Player of the Week on Jan. 16 after averaging 17.0 points and 13.0 rebounds in Cal’s home victories against Washington and Washington State.

Freshman (2015-16): Averaged 12.5 points and 8.6 rebounds while finishing second in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage (61.5), blocks (42) and double-doubles (11). ... Named All- Pac-12 Second Team and Pac-12 All-Freshman Team. ... Voted to the Pac-12 All-Tournament Team. ... Scored at least 20 points twice. ... Finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds vs. Hawaii in the NCAA Tournament.

Strengths: Long, rangy power forward with good mobility and a solid feel for the game. ... Has a soft touch in the paint and has added a reliable mid-range jump shot to his offensive repertoire. ... Terrific rebounder at both ends. ... Has solid defensive instincts.

Personal: Once he declared for the NBA Draft, he made a promise to himself and his mother that he will eventually finish school and get his UC Berkeley degree.

Erik Thomas

Position: Forward

Height/Weight: 6-5 / 215

Birthdate: January 16, 1995 (Entre Rios, Argentina)

High School: West Chapel HS (West Chapel, Florida)

College: University of New Orleans

Career Notes: Four-year collegiate letterman – one at East Georgia State College, one at Baton Rouge Community College and two at New Orleans – playing 118 career games with 70 starts…tallied career totals of 1,581 points (13.4 ppg), 873 rebounds (7.4 rpg), 214 assists (1.8 apg), 128 steals (1.1 spg) and 48 blocked shots (0.4 bpg)…shot 56.0 percent from the field (561-of-1001), 22.2 percent from beyond the 3-point arc (10-of-45) and 73.6 percent from the free throw line (449-of-610)…in UNO career history, ranks third in field goal percentage (.576), sixth in offensive rebounds per game (2.8), eighth in defensive rebounds per game (4.6), 13th in points per game (15.7) and offensive rebounds (172), 16th in total rebounds per game (7.4), 17th in free throws made (259), 19th in defensive rebounds (278) and free throw attempts (345), 22nd in steals per game (1.2), 24th in free throw percentage (.751) and tied for 24th in field goals made (347)…in Privateer single-season history, ranks fourth in field goal percentage (.588), seventh in free throws made (166), ninth in points scored (616), 10th in free throw attempts (212), 11th in field goals made (223) and minutes played (1043), tied for 11th in offensive rebounds (95), 12th in defensive rebounds (155), tied for 13th in offensive rebounds per game (3.0), 19th in points per game (19.3), field goal percentage (.588), total rebounds (250) and defensive rebounds per game (4.8), tied for 19th in steals (47) and 23rd in field goal attempts (379) for his efforts as a senior in 2016-17 while sitting 19th in offensive rebounds per game (2.7) and tied for 21st in offensive rebounds (77) during his junior campaign in 2015-16.



2016-17: Saw action in all 32 games with 29 starts as a senior…named honorable-mention Associated Press All-American, first-team National Association of Basketball Coaches All-Region 23 and third-team College Sports Madness All-Mid Major while garnering Player of the Year honors by the Southland Conference, Louisiana Sports Writers Association and Louisiana Association of Basketball Coaches to go with first-team all-conference and all-state recognition after leading the team in points scored (616), points per game (19.3), rebounds (250), rebounds per game (7.8), field goals made (223), field goal percentage (.588), free throws made (166), free throw percentage (.783), minutes played (1043) and minutes per game (32.6)…also ranked tied for second on the squad in steals (47), fourth in assists (73) and blocked shots (11), and tied for fourth in 3-point baskets (4)…ranked second in the SLC in field goal percentage (.588) and offensive rebounds per game (3.0), third in points per game (19.3), fifth in total rebounds per game (7.8), eighth in free throw percentage (.783), 10th in minutes per game (32.6), 11th in defensive rebounds per game (4.8) and tied for 13th in steals per game (1.5)…sat 25th nationally in field goal percentage, 52nd in offensive rebounds per game, 55th in points per game, 120th in total rebounds per game, 171st in steals per game, 221st in defensive rebounds per game and 222nd in free throw percentage…scored in double figures in all 32 games with 15 20-plus point contests, including a career-high 31 vs LaGrange (11/11)…completed 11 point/rebound double-doubles to go with 18 multiple-assist, 17 multiple-steal and three multiple-block contests…tied career-high marks with six assists vs Stephen F. Austin (2/23) and Southeastern Louisiana (3/2), and four steals at Abilene Christian (2/1)…logged a season-best 13 rebounds vs Central Arkansas (2/18) and two blocks vs Florida College (11/25), vs Louisiana-Lafayette (12/17) and at Southeastern Louisiana (2/23)…named SLC Tournament MVP after averaging 16.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.5 steals during the Privateers’ march to the title…garnered Allstate Sugar Bowl Greater New Orleans Amateur Athlete of the Month in March after averaging 15.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting .472 from the field (26-of-55) and 88.5 from the free throw line (23-of-26) in five contests…tabbed SLC Player of the Wek on Dec. 5 after averaging 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting .600 from the field (12-of-20) and .786 from the charity stripe (11-of-14) in a pair of UNO wins…played at least 30 minutes on 24 occasions with a career-high tying 43-minute effort vs Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the SLC title game (3/11).



2015-16: Played in 29 games with 15 starts as a junior…led the team in rebounds (200), rebounds per game (6.9) and field goal percentage (.556) while ranking second in points (341), points per game (11.8) and field goals made (124), third in assists (44), free throws made (93), minutes played (662) and minutes per game (22.8), fourth in blocked shots (13), fifth in free throw percentage (.699) and tied for fifth in steals (26)…finished second in the Southland Conference in offensive rebounds per game (2.7), third in total rebounds per game, sixth in field goal percentage and 12th in defensive rebounds per game (4.2)…scored in double figures 20 times, pulled down 10-plus rebounds six times and posted five double-doubles to go with 13 multiple-assist, six multiple-steal and one multiple-block outings…most complete game came at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (1/23) when he tallied season-high totals of 18 points,18 rebounds, three steals and two blocks…also had season-high marks four assists vs Central Arkansas (1/25), three steals at UMass (12/16), 18 points at Northwestern State (2/20) and vs Northwestern State (3/5)…played at least 20 minutes 22 times with a season-long 33-minute effort vs Southeastern Louisiana (3/3).



Prior To UNO: Two-year college letterman, playing at East Georgia State College for coach Leroy Jordan as a freshman before transferring to Baton Rouge Community College and coach Ricky Wilson as a sophomore…helped lead his teams to a combined 26 wins, including a 15-13 mark and a trip to the Region 23 Tournament at BRCC…played in 28 games with 25 starts as a sophomore, claiming Louisiana Junior College Association Player of the Year and first-team All-Region 23 honors after leading the Bears in points (500), points per game (17.9), rebounds (292), rebounds per game (10.4), field goals made (169), free throws made (156), blocked shots (22), minutes played (790) and minutes per game (28.2)…finished second on the team in field goal percentage (.549) and steals (33), fourth in assists (50) and fifth in free throw percentage (.739)…scored in double figures 26 times with a dozen 20-plus point effort to go with 17 point/rebound double-doubles…posted career-high marks with 20 rebounds and six assists to go with a season-best 28 points at Southern-Shreveport (2/26/15)…added a season-high four steals vs Pearl River (11/20/14) and two blocks on four occasions…as a freshman at EGSC, saw action in 29 games with one start…ranked third on the team in rebounds (131) and fourth in both rebounds per game (4.5) and field goal percentage (.495) while posting 124 point (4.3 ppg), 22 steals, 12 assists and a pair of blocked shots…scored in double figures three times, including a season-best 19 vs Central Georgia Tech (2/19/14) and tallied a double-double with 12 points and a season-high 11 rebounds vs South Georgia (2/10/14)…added a season-best three assists in the game vs South Georgia and tallied five multiple-steal contests.

High School: Four-year letterman at Wesley Chapel High for coach Doug Greseth…helped lead the Wildcats to a combined 74-38 overall record, a 37-17 mark in district play and berths in the playoffs each year, including identical 24-5 marks with District 8-5A titles as a junior and senior to go with four trips to the regional quarterfinals…set school career records with 2,138 points (19.8 ppg) and 1,203 rebounds (11.1 rpg) to go with, 339 assists (3.14 apg), 230 steals (2.13 spg) and 153 blocked shots (1.42 bpg)…named first-team All-Sunshine Athletic Conference all four seasons, first-team All-North Suncoast County in each of his final three prep seasons and SAC Player of the Year as a junior and senior…tabbed first-team all-state, first-team All-Suncoast, Florida Dairy Farmer’s 5A Player of the Year, North Suncoast Player of the Year and All-Laker/Lutz News Player of the Year as a senior after posting 948 points (32.7 ppg), 474 rebounds (16.3 ppg), 100 assists (3.45 apg), 85 steals (2.93 spg) and 43 blocks (1.48 bpg)…had 27 double-doubles in 29 games and scored at least 21 points each outing, including five games of 40-plus points…was a finalist for state’s Mr. Basketball award and was selected to participate in the 2013 Florida Athletic Coaches Association All-Star Game…claimed honorable-mention All-Sun Coast as a junior after posting 629 points (21.7 ppg), 409 rebounds (14.1 rpg), 133 assists (4.59 apg), 85 steals (2.93 spg) and 83 blocks (2.86 bpg)…added 395 points, 220 rebounds, 75 assists, 52 steals and 21 blocks as a sophomore before posting 166 points, 100 rebounds, 41 assists, six steals and six blocks as a freshman…played three years at the club level, suiting up for Florida Select in 2011, the Bay Area Hurricanes in 2012 and LA4 Legacy in 2013…also spent part of 2012 with the Argentina Junior Olympic National Team…off the court, was a member of the Honor Roll.



Personal: Born Erik Thomas on Jan. 16, 1995, in Entre Rios, Argentina…son of James and Fabiana Thomas…has one brother, James, and two sisters: Sthefany and Syesha…comes from a very athletic family as father, James, played basketball at Arizona State and professionally in both Europe and South America, mother, Fabiana, played volleyball and basketball for various clubs throughout South America, sister, Sthefany, played basketball at Clemson, as a member of the Argentinian National Team and internationally as a professional, sister, Sysesha, played basketball at Oregon State, and brother, James, played basketball at the junior college and professional levels…completed his degree in interdisciplinary studies with a concentration in business in May 2017.