June 12 Pre-Draft Workout Participants

by Casey Holdahl
Follow @chold
Posted: Jun 12, 2017

In preparation for the 2017 NBA Draft, the Portland Trail Blazers are hosting Indiana forward/center Thomas Bryant, Southeast Missouri State guard Antonius Cleveland, Dayton guard Charles Cookie, Monmouth guard Justin Robinson, Arizona guard Kobi Simmons and Purdue forward Caleb Swanigan in their fifth pre-draft workout at the team's practice facility in Tualatin.

Thomas Bryant


Full Name: Thomas Jermaine Bryant
Position: Forward/Center
Height/Weight: 6-11 / 248
Birthdate: July 31, 1997 (Rochester, N.Y.)
High School: Huntington Prep (Huntington, W.Va.)
College: Indiana

An early entry candidate for the 2017 NBA Draft.

Career Highlights: A two-time All-Big Ten Third Team selection. ... Holds the IU career record for field goal percentage at 59.2 percent. ... A Preseason All-American as a sophomore by Blue Ribbon Magazine  and  NBC  Sports.com.  ...  The  Big  Ten’s  leader  in  field goal  percentage  as  a  freshman (68.3). ... Played in the 2015 Jordan Brand Classic and McDonald’s All-American Game as a high school senior. ... Participated in the 2013 USA Basketball Developmental National Team minicamp for 48 of the nation’s top high school players.

Sophomore  (2016-17): An  All-Big  Ten  Third  Team  selection.  ...  Averaged  12.6  points  and  6.6 rebounds. ... Made 38.3 percent of his three-point field goal attempts (23-of-60) after making just five threes as a freshman. ... Finished 10th in the Big Ten in rebounding and fifth in blocked shots (52)....  Shot  51.9  percent  from  the  floor  and  73.0  percent  at  the  free  throw  line.  ...  Increased  his  scoring average in Big Ten play to 13.8 points per game. ... Had four 20-point games and one 30-point game. ... Hit 13-of-18 shots to go with 11 rebounds and two steals in a 31 point effort vs. Penn State.... Tallied seven double-doubles. ... Posted 23 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks vs. Northwestern.... Had 23 points and two steals vs. Purdue. ... Produced 17 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four blocks against Nebraska. ... Notched 20 points and six rebounds vs Illinois. ... Converted 7-of-9 from  the  field  for  16  points  in  the  regular-season  finale  against Ohio  State.  ...  Opened  the  season with a double-double against Kansas, scoring 19 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Freshman  (2015-16): Paced  the  conference  in  field  goal  percentage.  ...  Set  an  IU single-season record for field goal percentage for all games (68.3) and Big Ten play only (68.4). ... Started all 35 games  and  averaged  11.9  points  and  5.8  rebounds.  ...  Received  All Big  Ten  Third  Team  accolades.  ...  Named  to  the  Big  Ten  All-Freshman  Team.  ...  Converted 11-of-13  from  the  floor  against Minnesota  and  finished  with  23  points  and  eight  rebounds.  ...  Made 8-of-10  from  the  floor  and totaled  19  points  at  Nebraska.  ...  Posted  his  first  double-double with  18  points  and  13  rebounds against  Ohio  State.  ...  Collected  19  points,  five  rebounds  and  two steals  against  Kentucky  in  the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament. ... Produced 12 points and eight rebounds vs. UNC in Sweet 16.

Strengths: Ferocious  competitor  with  extraordinary  length  and  nice  touch.  ... Uses  his  size  and length to finish effectively around the rim. ... Very active on the offensive glass. ... Keeps plays alive....  Has  extended  his  range  out  to  the  three-point  line.  ...  Gives his  team  an  emotional  lift  with  how hard he competes.

Personal: Spent  his  senior  year  of  high  school  at  Huntington  Prep  (W.Va.), which  has  also  produced future NBA players O.J. Mayo, Patrick Patterson and Andrew Wiggins.

Antonius Cleveland


Position: Guard
Height/Weight: 6-6  / 195
Birthdate: February 2, 1994 (Memphis, Tenn.)
High School: Faith Baptist Christian Academy (Ludowici, Ga.)
College: Southeast Missouri State

Career  Highlights: Named  All-Ohio  Valley  Conference  First  Team  as  a  senior.  ...  A four-year  starter  at  Southeast  Missouri  State,  setting  the  school record  with  109  starts.  ... Capped his career as the fifth-leading scorer in program histroy.  

Senior  (2016-17): Finished  seventh  in  the  OVC  in  scoring  (16.6  ppg)  and  field  goal percentage  (54.3)  and  ranked  fourth  in  steals  (1.4  spg).  ...  Led  the Redhawks  in  scoring, steals,  blocks  and  minutes  played  (32.9  mpg).  ...  Scored  a  season high  28  points  against DePaul.  Grabbed  a  season-high  11  rebounds  twice,  both  against  Murray State.  ...  Dished out  a  season-high  seven  assists  to  go  with  11  rebounds  and  13 points  against  Murray State.

Junior  (2015-16): Led  team  in  scoring  (15.2  ppg),  rebounding  (6.6 rpg),  minutes  played (31.4  mpg),  steals  (42)  and  blocks  (15).  Ranked  second  on  the  team in  assists  (61)  and third  in  field  goal  percentage  (43.7).  ...  Averaged  15.9  points  and 6.8  rebounds  in  OVC play.  ...  Registered  at  least  20  points  seven  times,  including  a season-high  25  points against Ole Miss. ... Paced team with five double-doubles.

Sophomore  (2014-15): Finished  second  on  the  team  in  scoring  (10.8  ppg)  and  third in  rebounding  (4.8  rpg).  ...  Scored  a  season-high  21  points  and grabbed  eight  rebounds against  Murray  State.  ...  Posted  a  double-double  of  10  points  and a  season-high  12 rebounds to go with four steals against Eastern Illinois.

Freshman  (2013-14): Started  21  games.  ...  Ranked  third  on  the  team  in  scoring  at 9.1 points  per  game.  ...  Shot  52.5  percent  from  the  field.  ...  Named OVC  Freshman  of  the Week four times. ... Notched 14 double-figure scoring games, highlighted by a 21-point performance against Murray State. ... Scored at least 10 points in each of his first three starts.

Strengths: Very  good  physical  profile  for  a  wing.  ...  Long  and explosive.  ...  Attacks  the basket  and  finishes  at  the  rim.  ...  Gets  terrific  elevation  on  his mid-range  pull-ups.  ...  Has improved as a three-point shooter.

Personal: Became the first SEMO player to make it to the College Slam Dunk  Championship  (2017).  ...  Also  received  Division  I interest  from South  Florida  and  Florida International, among other schools.

Charles Cooke


Full Name: Charles Lafayette Cooke III
Position: Guard
Height/Weight: 6-5 / 190
Birthdate: July 1, 1994 (Trenton, N.J.)
High School: Trenton Catholic Academy (Hamilton, N.J.)
College: Dayton

An early entry candidate for the 2016 NBA Draft before withdrawing his name from consideration.

Career  Highlights: Played  his  first  two  seasons  at  James  Madison  before  finishing  up his  career  at  Dayton.  ...  Named  All-Atlantic  10  First  Team  as  a junior  and  Second  Team as  a  senior  at  Dayton.  ...  Selected  A-10  All-Defensive  Team  as  a junior  and  senior.  ... Named All-Colonial Athletic Association Third Team as a sophomore at James Madison. ... Averaged 6.3 points and 3.7 rebounds in three games at the 2017 Portsmouth Invitational Tournament.

Senior  (2016-17): Led  Dayton  in  scoring  (15.8  ppg)  for  the  second  straight  year. Also paced  the  team  in    rebounding  (5.1  rpg)  and  was  second  in  assists (2.8  apg)  and  blocks (1.0 bpg). ... Shot a career-high 45.5 percent from the field. ... Scored in double figures in 26 of 29 games. Scored a career-high 31 points in season opener against Austin Peay. ... Part of winningest senior class in Dayton history (102 wins) and first class to go to NCAA Tournament all four years.

Junior (2015-16): In first season at Dayton after sitting out 2014-15 following transfer from James Madison, named All-Atlantic 10 First Team and NABD All-District 4 First Team. Also selected  to  conference’s  All-Defensive  Team.  ...  Dayton’s  co-MVP.  ... Led  UD  in  scoring (15.6  ppg)  and  three-point  shooting  (39.9  percent),  was  second  in rebounding  (5.8  rpg) and blocked shots (38) and was third in steals (40). ... Scored 20 or more points 12 times, including a season-high 26 vs. Fordham.

Sophomore  (2013-14): Started  29  of  30  games  for  James  Madison.  ...  Averaged  14.3 points. ... Scored 15 points in First Four victory over LIU-Brooklyn. ... Tallied a season-high 25 points against High Point.   

Freshman (2012-13): Started 11 of 32 games. ... Averaged 5.8 points. ... Started at No. 13 UCLA in his JMU debut.  

Strengths: Has good size and length on the wing. ... Plays within the flow of the game and doesn’t  force  the  action.  ...  Makes  smart  decisions  and  values  the ball.  ...  Effective  mid-range scorer and has the athleticism to finish at the rim. ... Improved his three-point shooting as college career progressed. ... Physical ability and smarts make him a plus-defender.     

Personal: Nickamed  Tre.  ...  Member  of  Trenton  Catholic  Academy’s  New  Jersey state championship team as a sophomore.

Kobi Simmons

Full Name: Kobi Jordan Simmons
Position: Guard
Height/Weight: 6-5 / 166
Birthdate: July 4, 1997 (Atlanta)
High School: St. Francis HS (Alpharetta, Ga.)
College: Arizona

An early entry candidate for the 2017 NBA Draft.

Career  Highlights: A  part-time  starter  as  an  Arizona  freshman.  ...  A  McDonald’s  All American as  a  high  school  senior  in  2015-16.  ...  Participated  in  numerous USA  Basketball  Development training and minicamps during his high school career.

Freshman  (2016-17): Started  19  of  37  games.  ...  Averaged  8.7  points  and  2.0  assists  in  23.5 minutes per game. ... Shot 39.5 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from three-point range. ... Scored 14 or more points on 10 occasions, leading Arizona in scoring in five of those outings.... Led UA in charges taken with nine. ... Opened the season with 18 points in win over No. 12 Michigan  State,  tying  the  most  points  scored  in  a  Wildcats  debut  in  a  decade.  Scored  a  season-high 20 points and added six rebounds and five assists in win at No. 3 UCLA. ... Was instrumental in a second-half comeback in win at Cal, scoring 10 straight points. ... Collected 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting vs. Texas Southern. ... Saw his minutes decrease in late February through the remainder of the season as the Wildcats shortened their rotation.

High  School: The  2016  Atlanta  Journal-Constitution  Player  of  the  Year  as  a senior.  Averaged 26.6  points,  4.1  rebounds  and  3.9  assists.  ...  Guided  St.  Francis to  100  wins,  two  state  championships  and  four  state  championship  appearances.  ...  Scored  36 points,  including  seven made  three-pointers,  in  2016  state  semifinals  vs.  Milton  High.  ... Scored  12  points  in  the  2016 McDonald’s  All-American  Game.  ...  The  No.  18-ranked  player  and  a five-star  prospect  on ESPN’s 2016 Top 100. ... Graded as the top prospect in Georgia for his graduating class.

Strengths: Has  great  size  for  the  point  guard  position.  ...  Smooth  and  fluid athlete  with  good quickness. ... Puts pressure on the defense with his ability to create his own shot. ... Has quick hands on defense and the size to defend both guard spots.   

Personal: Also considered attending Kentucky and Ohio State. ... Played high school basketball with Denver Nuggets guard Malik Beasley.

Caleb Swanigan


Position: Forward
Height/Weight: 6-9 / 246
Birthdate: April 18, 1997 (Indianapolis)
High School: Homestead HS (Fort Wayne, Ind.)
College: Purdue

An early entry candidate for the 2017 NBA Draft. An early entry candidate for the 2016 NBA Draft before withdrawing his name from consideration.

Career  Highlights: A  consensus  All-American,  the  Pete  Newell  Big  Man  of  the  Year and the  Big  Ten  Player  of  the  Year  as  a  Purdue  sophomore.  ...  Ranked second  nationally  in rebounding.  ...  Joined  Tim  Duncan  of  Wake  Forest  (1996-97)  as  the only  players  in  the last 25 years to average at least 18.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in a season. ...Earned Academic All-America Second Team accolades. ... Helped the U.S. win gold at the 2015  U19  FIBA  World  Championships  (6.1  ppg,  4.4  rpg)  and  the  2014 U17  FIBA  Worlds (8.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg).

Sophomore (2016-17): A consensus First Team All-American, honored by the AP, NABC, USBWA,  Sporting  News,  USA  Today  and  NBC  Sports.  ...  Voted  Big  Ten and  USBWA District  V  Player  of  the  Year.  ...  Averaged  18.5  points,  12.5 rebounds  and  3.1  assists.  ... Shot 52.7 percent from the field and 44.7 percent from three-point range. ... The first player nationally  since  the  1985-86  season  to  amass  640  points,  430 rebounds  and  100  assists in  a  season.  ...  His  Division  I-leading  28  double-doubles  were  the most  in  Big  Ten  history and 13th most in NCAA history. ... Set Purdue’s single-season rebounds record with 436. ... His 227 rebounds in Big Ten play equaled the most in 55 years (Ohio State’s Jerry Lucas in  1962).  ...  Named  Basketball  Times  Player  of  the  Year  and  Pete Newell  Big  Man  of  the Year. ... A top-five finalist for the Wooden Award, Naismith Award, Oscar Robertson Trophy and Karl Malone Power Forward Award.

Freshman  (2015-16): Named  to  the  Big  Ten  All-Freshman  Team  (10.2 ppg,  8.3  rpg)....  A  midseason  finalist  for  the  Wayman  Tisdale  Award  (nation’s  top freshman)  and  early-season candidate for the Karl Malone Award. ... Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week a  school-record  three  times,  sharing  the  league  lead.  ...  Set Purdue  freshman  records  in double-doubles (eight) and for rebounds by a wide margin. ... One of three freshmen in the country with totals of at least 340 points, 280 boards, 60 assists and 20 made threes.

Strengths: Proficient  interior  scorer  with  a  variety  of  moves  on  the box.  ...  Knows  how  to use his body to create space. ... Has superb touch and is a tremendous finisher. ... Exhibits a high basketball IQ. ... Terrific rebounder with reliable hands. ... Can make a face-up jump shot.

Personal: His story of overcoming adversity has been well-documented and featured in the media.  Growing  up,  he  bounced  in  and  out  of  homeless  shelters, attended  more  than  15 schools and battled weight issues and other challenges. Before his 8th-grade year, he was taken in and eventually adopted by former Purdue athlete Roosevelt Barnes, who provided him with stability and helped him flourish as a person.

Justin Robinson

Position: Guard
Height/Weight: 5-8 / 175
Birthdate: April 12, 1995
High School: Kingston High School
College: Monmouth

Career Highlights: Averaged 15.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in four seasons at Monmouth. … Named MAAC Player of the Year as a junior and senior, becoming the first player to win the award in consecutive seasons since Manhattan’s Luis Flores won in 2003 and 2004. … Earned First Team All-MAAC honors after his sophomore campaign.   

Senior (2016-17): One of four hawks to play in all 34 games, totaling 1,128 minutes for the season. … Led the MAAC in scoring with 19.7 points per game. … Led Monmouth in assists with 4.8 per game. … Also led MU in field goals (212), three-pointers (96) and free throws made (149). … Scored in double figures in 32 of his 34 games. … Was named MAAC Player of the Year, becoming the first player to take home the award in consecutive seasons since Manhattan’s Luis Flores accomplished the feat in 2003 and 2004.

Junior (2015-16): One of two Hawks to start all 36 games, totaling 1,184 minutes on the year. … Set the Monmouth single season scoring record with 693 points. … Averaged 19.3 points per game to lead the team. … Also led MU in field goals (214), three-pointers (80), free throws made (185), assists (132) and steals (79). … Scored in double figures in all but one regular season game and three total games on the season. Was named MAAC Player of the Year, becoming the third Monmouth player to capture the award. … Earned AdvoCare Invitational MVP honors after breaking former NBA first-round pick Michael Beasley’s tournament record with 77 points in three games.

Sophomore (2014-15): Named First Team All-MAAC. … Named to the NABC All-District Second Team. … Started all 33 games for the Hawks, posting a team-high 13.4 points per game, which ranked 12th in the league, while scoring 15.8 ppg in MAAC contests. … Ranked fourth in the league in assists with a 3.6 average, while his 1.7 steals per contest ranked fifth in the league. … Contributed 120 assists and 56 steals to go along with his team best 441 points. … Led the Hawks in minutes played (1,062) and a 32.2 minutes per game average. … MAAC Player of the Week on December 8th. … Reached double-digits in scoring 24 times for the season.

Freshman (2013-14): Appeared in 28 games, including 25 starts as a freshman, before a stress fracture in his foot sideline him for the last four games of the year. … Finished fourth on the team with a 7.1 ppg scoring average. … Averaged 3.0 assists and 2.3 rebounds. … Played the fifth-most minutes on the team, despite missing four games and being limited to 18 minutes over his last three games played.
    
Personal: Son of Abe Robinson and Stephanie Blackmon and Regina Robinson. … Majored in communication.

Tags
Trail Blazers, 2017 Draft

More ForwardCenter

Trail Blazers

2017 Draft