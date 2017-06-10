June 10 Pre-Draft Workout Participants

by Casey Holdahl
Posted: Jun 10, 2017

As they continue to prepare for the 2017 NBA Draft on June 22, the Portland Trail Blazers are hosting Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo, Florida State guard Dwayne Bacon, Oregon guard/forward Dillon Brooks, Adelaide 36ers guard/forward Terrance Ferguson, Wisconsin forward Nigel Hayes and Maryland guard Melo Trimble for a pre-draft workout at their practice facility in Tualatin. Saturday's workout is the fourth of six scheduled workouts. The Trail Blazers currently own the 15th, 20th and 26th picks.

Bam Adebayo

Full Name: Edrice Femi Adebayo
Position: Forward
Height/Weight: 6-10 / 243
Birthdate: July 18, 1997 (Newark, N.J.)
High School: High Point Christian Academy (High Point, N.C.)
College: Kentucky

An early entry candidate for the 2017 NBA Draft.

Career  Highlights: An  All-SEC  Second  Team  and  All-Tournament  Team  choice  as  a Kentucky  freshman.  ...  Ranked  fourth  and  sixth  in  the  league  in rebounds  and  blocks  per game, respectively. ... Named a McDonald’s All-American as a high school senior.

Freshman  (2016-17): Averaged  13.0  points  and  a  team-best  8.0  rebounds.  ...  Paced  UK  in blocks  per  game  (1.5)  and  double-doubles  (eight),  with  five  double doubles  over  his  last  11 games.  ...  An  All-SEC  Second  Team  pick  and  All-SEC  Tournament  Team selection.  ...  Shot 59.9  percent  from  the  field.  ...  Recorded  101  dunks  --  more  than any  other  Kentucky  player under  John  Calipari  (Anthony  Davis  had  92  in  2011-12).  ...  Produced a  22-point,  15-rebound game  at  Missouri,  followed  by  an  18-point,  15-rebound  effort  vs. No.  13  Florida.  It  was  the first time a Wildcat had 15 rebounds in back-to-back games since Jared Prickett in 1994, and the  first  time  it  was  done  in  SEC  games  since  Sam  Bowie  in 1984.  ...  Grabbed  18  rebounds against North Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, third most by a UK player in the Big Dance.

High  School: Averaged  18.9  points  and  13.0  rebounds  in  his  senior  season  at High  Point Christian Academy in High Point, N.C. ... Named a McDonald’s All-American and participated in the Jordan Brand Classic game. ... Tabbed Second Team All-American by both USA Today and  Naismith.  ...  A  Morgan  Wootten  Player  of  the  Year finalist.  ...  Named  North  Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year. ... Ranked in the top 15 of his high school class by ESPN (No. 5), Rivals (No. 7), Scout (No. 11) and 247Sports (No. 12).

Strengths: Physical specimen who makes an impact at both ends with his strength and explosiveness. ... Finishes above the rim and through contact. ... Runs the floor extremely well for his size. ... Covers a lot of ground defensively due to quick feet, length and motor.  

Personal: An honor-roll student in high school who was a member of the poetry club. ... Spent time training with Rasheed Wallace during the summer before his freshman year at Kentucky, according to SI.com.

Dwayne Bacon

Full Name: Dwayne Lee Bacon Jr.
Position: Guard
Height/Weight: 6-6 / 222
Birthdate: August 30, 1995 (Lakeland, Fla.)
High School: Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.)
College: Florida State

An early entry candidate for the 2017 NBA Draft.

Career  Highlights: An  All-ACC  Second  Team  selection  as  a  sophomore.  ...  Earned  All ACC Freshman Team honors. ... Ranks 17th in school history with a career scoring average of 16.5 points  per  game.  ...  Scored  in  double  figures  35  straight  games spanning  his  first  and  second seasons.  ...  In  2015,  was  honored  as  one  of  five  finalists  for the  Naismith  Trophy,  awarded annually to the nation’s top high school player. ... Was selected to the McDonald’s All-American Game, where he won the dunk contest.

Sophomore  (2016-17): Led  Florida  State  in  scoring  (17.2  ppg)  and  was  third  in rebounding (4.2 rpg). ... Helped the Seminoles earn the No. 3 seed in the West Region of the 2017 NCAA Tournament,  tying  the  school  record  for  its  highest  seed.  ...  An All-ACC  Second  Team  selection.  ...  A  finalist  for  the  Julius  Erving  Award  as  the  nation’s top  small  forward.  ...  Selected  to the  Naismith,  Wooden  and  Oscar  Robertson  Award  Player  of  the  Year watch  lists.  ...  Scored a  career-high  29  points  and  made  a  personal-best  six  three-pointers (in  nine  attempts)  at  No. 11  Virginia,  including  the  game-winning  three  with  two  seconds remaining.  ...  Matched  those career highs with 29 points and six threes in a win over Clemson. ... Recorded 20 points and five rebounds in the NCAA Tournament second round vs. Xavier. ... Scored in double figures in 34 of the Seminoles’ 35 games.

Freshman (2015-16): Set the Florida State freshman record with 536 points and a 15.8 scoring average. ... Earned Freshman All-American and All-ACC Freshman Team honors. ... Named to the watch lists of the Wayman Tisdale National Freshman of the Year and Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year awards. ... Earned ACC Rookie of the Week accolades a Florida State-record five times as he enjoyed one of the best freshman seasons in school history. ... Selected as the National Freshman of the Week by the USBWA on Dec. 21. ... Scored the game winning basket at Florida on a pull-up jumper with 4.8 seconds remaining in a 73-71 win.

Strengths: Possesses  an  intriguing  combination  of  size,  strength  and  scoring instincts  at  the wing  position.  ...  Excels  at  slashing  to  the  rim  and  finishing through  contact.  ...  Solid  mid-range jump shooter who has worked hard to extend his range and tighten his ballhandling skills.

Personal: A  member  of  the  Student  Athlete  Advisory  Council  at  Florida  State in  2016-17.  ... Honored by the ACC with the league’s Top 6 for Service Award for his work in the community. ... Named to the 2015-16 All-ACC Academic Team, one of just 10 freshmen to receive the honor. ... Named to the Academic Honor Roll in both of his semesters at Oak Hill Academy.

Dillon Brooks

Position: Guard/Forward
Height/Weight: 6-6 / 220
Birthdate: January 22, 1996 (Mississauga, Ontario, Canada)
High School: Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.)
College: Oregon

An early entry candidate for the 2017 NBA Draft. An early entry candidate for the 2016 NBA Draft before withdrawing his name from consideration.

Career  Highlights: One  of  five  finalists  for  the  2017  Julius  Erving  Small  Forward of  the Year Award. ... The 10th all-time career scorer in Oregon history with 1,612 points and its career leader in NCAA Tournament scoring (162), field goals made (59) and assists (32). ... For Team Canada, led the 2014 U18 FIBA Americas Championship in scoring (25.3 ppg). The second-leading scorer at the 2015 U19 FIBA Worlds (18.8 ppg). With the senior team, won silver at the 2015 Pan Am Games, averaging 5.0 points in 9.2 minutes.

Junior  (2016-17): The  Pac-12  Player  of  the  Year  helped  lead  Oregon  to  its  first Final Four  since  1939.  ...  Averaged  a  team-high  16.1  points.  ...  Hit game-winning  shots  against Tennessee,  UCLA  and  California.  ...  Scored  the  Ducks’  final  12 points  in  a  one-point  victory  vs.  Arizona  State.  ...  Earned  All-America  First  Team  honors from  USA  Today  and All-America  Second  Team  honors  from  the  AP,  Sporting  News,  USBWA, NABC  and Basketball  Times.  ...  All-Pac-12  First  Team  and  three-time  Pac-12  Player  of  the  Week.  ...  Converted 40.1 percent on three-pointers, including 44.3 in conference play. ... One of five finalists for the Julius Erving Award and 15 for the Wooden Award.

Sophomore (2015-16): Averaged 16.7 points and 5.4 rebounds with three double-doubles....  Finished  fourth  in  in  the  Pac-12  in  scoring  and  third  in  free throw  percentage  (81.6).  ... Named to All America Third Team by The Sporting News. ... All-Pac-12 First Team and All-Tournament Team. ... Selected USBWA District IX Player of the Year and All District Team by  both  the  USBWA  and  NABC.  ...  One  of  10  finalists  for  the Julius  Erving  Award  and  a midseason finalist for the Naismith Award. ... Led Oregon in scoring 16 times and in assists 16  times.  ...  Selected  National  Player  of  the  Week  by  the  USBWA, Naismith  Trophy  and NCAA.com after a road sweep of the Arizona schools. ... Scored a team-high 22 points and added five rebounds and six assists in Oregon’s Sweet 16 win over Duke. ... Tallied career highs of 30 points and nine assists to lead the Ducks over Utah on Feb. 7.

Freshman (2014-15): The No. 3 freshman scorer in the Pac-12 at 11.5 ppg. ... Voted Pac-12 All-Freshman Team.

Strengths: Confident player who impacts the game in a variety of ways offensively. ... Very comfortable  attacking  off  the  dribble.  ...  Capable  set  shooter  with deep  range.  ...  Adept  at drawing  contact  and  getting  to  the  free  throw  line,  where  he shoots  a  high  percentage.  ... Has a high basketball IQ and mature body.

Personal: Grew up in Canada but played a portion of high school career at Findlay Prep in Henderson, Nev., where fellow Canadians and future NBA players Tristan Thompson, Cory Joseph and Anthony Bennett also played.

Terrance Ferguson

Full Name: Terrance Eugene Ferguson Jr.
Position: Guard/Forward
Height/Weight: 6-7 / 184
Birthdate: May 17, 1998 (Tulsa, Okla.)
High School: Advanced Prep International (Dallas)
Team: Adelaide 36ers (Australia)

Career  Highlights: Has  won  three  gold  medals  with  USA  Basketball  at  the  youth  and  junior national  levels.  ...  A  2016  McDonald’s  High  School  All-American.  ...  Verbally  committed  to  the  University of Alabama the summer after his high school junior year before reopening his recruitment  in  the  spring  of  his  senior  season  and  verbally  committing  to  Arizona.  ...  After impressive performance  in  the  2016  Nike  Hoop  Summit,  was  recruited  by  the  Adelaide  36ers  of  Australia’s NBL. ... Elected to turn pro in June and sign with the 36ers rather than attend college.

2016-17: In his first season of professional basketball, averaged 4.6 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists  in  15.2  minutes  for  Adelaide  in  the  top  league  in  Australia,  the  NBL.  ...  Scored  in double figures four times, including a high of 13 points twice. ... Played 20 or more minutes in seven of his 30 appearances (17 starts). ... Shot 38.1 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from three-point range (21-of-67).

USA Basketball: Part of gold-medal-winning teams in three different FIBA events, going 19-0 in major  competitions  over  his  career.  ...  At  the  2015  FIBA  U19  Worlds,  averaged  6.1  points  and  1.6  rebounds.  ...  At  the  FIBA  U17  World  Championship,  started  four of  seven  games  and  produced  9.0  points,  1.3  rebounds  and  1.6  assists.  ...  At  the  2013 U16  FIBA  Americas,  contributed 5.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists.  

High School: While home schooled, played three years at Prime Prep Academy and his senior season  at  Advanced  Prep  International,  both  based  in  Dallas.  ... Tallied  10  points  and  three rebounds  in  16  minutes  as  a  senior  at  the  2016  McDonald’s  All-American  Game.  ...  Playing  for the U.S. Junior National Select Team at the 2016 Nike Hoop Summit, scoring 21 points in 15 minutes. ... Averaged 15.3 points and 2.3 assists in 28.0 minutes over six games at the 2015 adidas Nations. Shot 45.8 percent from three-point range.

Strengths: Outstanding  mechanics  and  deep  range  on  jump  shot.  ...  Comfortable in  catch-and-shoot  situations.  ...  Solid  defender  who  uses  his  length  and quickness  to  contest  shots  on  the perimeter. ... Has good size and athleticism for a wing prospect

Nigel Hayes

Position: Forward
Height/Weight: 6-8 / 254
Birthdate: December 16, 1994 (Toledo, Ohio)
High School: Whitmer HS (Toledo, Ohio)
College: Wisconsin

Career  Highlights: Finished  career  ranked  third  on  Wisconsin’s  all-time  scoring  list  (1,857 points). ... Only Badger in the school’s top 10 in points, rebounds and assists. ... Named to All-Big Ten First Team as a Wisconsin junior. ... Selected All-Big Ten Third Team as a senior and sophomore. ... Chosen Big Ten All-Tournament Team as a senior and sophomore. ... Earned Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year award as a freshman. ...  Named to All-Big Ten Freshman Team.

Senior  (2016-17): Ranked  second  on  the  Badgers  in  scoring  (14.0  ppg),  rebounding  (6.6  rpg) and assists (2.7 apg). ... Led the team in minutes (32.4 mpg) and started all 37 games. ... Named to  the  NCAA  Tournament  All-East  Region  Team.  ...  Registered  22  points  and  six  rebounds  in  Sweet  16  loss  to  Florida.  ...  Scored  a  season-high  28  points  and  handed  out  six  assists against Oklahoma. ... Finished one point shy of a triple-double against Syracuse, registering nine points, a  season-high-tying  11  rebounds  and  a  season-high  10  assists.  ... On  watch  lists  for  Naismith Player of the Year and Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year.

Junior (2015-16): Led Wisconsin in scoring (15.7 ppg) and assists (3.0 apg) in All-Big Ten First Team  season.  ...  Finished  second  in  rebounding  (5.8  rpg).  ...  Became  the  18th  player  in school history to reach the 1,000-point mark in three seasons. ... Posted three double-doubles. ... Scored a season-high  32  points  and  grabbed  eight  rebounds  against  Milwaukee.  ...  Had  single-game highs of 12  rebounds  (twice)  and  seven  assists  (twice).  Finished  with  31  points,  five rebounds, two steals and two blocks against Indiana. ... Tallied 30 points, eight rebounds and three assists against Purdue.

Sophomore  (2014-15): Ranked  third  in  scoring  (12.4  ppg)  and  second  in  rebounding  (6.2  rpg) on  a  Wisconsin  team  that  advanced  to  the  NCAA  championship  game  against  Duke.  ...  Made 40  three-pointers  after  not  attempting  any  the  previous  season.  ...  Matched  a  season  high  with 25 points against Michigan State. ... Notched first career double-double with 15 points and a season-high 13 rebounds against Chattanooga in November.

Freshman  (2013-14): Averaged  7.7  points  and  2.8  rebounds  in  17.4  minutes  in  a  UW  freshman-record  38  games.  ...  Named  Big  Ten  Sixth  Man  of  the  Year,  selected  to  Big  Ten  All-Freshman Team and earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors four times. ... Scored in dou ble figures 12 times, including in eight conference games. ... Set school’s freshman single-season record for free throw attempts with 164. ... In conference play, ranked third in field goal percentage (54.6).  ...  In  first-ever  Big  Ten  game,  scored  a  season-high  19  points  and  added  six rebounds, three assists and two steals against Northwestern.

Strengths: Has  good  size  and  superb  length  for  a  combo  forward.  ...  Can  play  both  inside  and out. ... Good jump shooter with decent three-point range. ... Active defender who can guard multiple positions.

Personal: Two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree.

Melo Trimble

Full Name: Romelo Delante Trimble
Position: Guard
Height/Weight: 6-3 / 195
Birthdate: February 2, 1995 (Upper Marlboro, Md.)
High School: Bishop O’Connell HS (Arlington, Va.)
College: Maryland

An early entry candidate for the 2017 NBA Draft. An early entry candidate for the 2016 NBA Draft before withdrawing his name from consideration.

Career  Highlights: Named  All-Big  Ten  First  Team  as  a  junior  and  Second  Team  as  a sophomore  and  freshman.  Named All-Big  Ten  Freshman  Team  as  a  freshman.  The  15th player  in  program  history  to  earn  All-Conference  recognition  three  times.  ...  One  of  four players  in  Maryland  history  to  record  1,600  points,  400  assists  and  150  steals.  ...  Second all  time  at  the  program  in  career  made  free  throws  (503)  and  eighth  in  made  three-point field goals (177). ... Only the second player in Terrapin history to record 500 or more points in each of his first two seasons, joining former Naismith Player of the Year Joe Smith.

Junior (2016-17): Led Maryland to its third straight NCAA Tournament appearance, averaging a team-high 16.8 points and 3.7 assists. ... An Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American.  ...  First  Team  All-Big  Ten  by  both  the  coaches  (unanimous)  and  media. ...  An USBWA  All-District  selection.  ...  Hit    game-winning  three-pointer  with  1.1  seconds left  to  lift  Terps  past  Michigan  State  on  March  4.  ...  Scored  career-high  32  points  against Northwestern on Feb. 15.

Sophomore (2015-16): Helped Maryland make first Sweet 16 appearance in 13 seasons.... Named All-Big Ten Second Team as he produced 14.8 points and 4.9 assists per game....  Led  Terps  in  scoring  (14.8  ppg),  assists  (5.0  apg),  free  throw  percentage  (86.8)  and  steals (44). ... Scored 17 points against Kansas in Sweet 16). ... Posted 24 points and eight rebounds against Hawaii in NCAA second round. Shot 13-of-14 from the free throw line in the victory. The 13 made free throws are second most for a Terrapin in NCAA Tournament play.

Freshman  (2014-15): One  of  the  top  freshmen  nationally  with  averages  of  16.2  points (seventh  in  Big  Ten)  and  3.0  assists,.  ...  Shot  career-high  41.2  percent  from  three-point range. ... His 568 points rank second behind Joe Smith on Maryland’s freshman single-season scoring list. ... Finished fourth in the nation in free throws made (207).

Strengths: Has  good  size  for  the  point  guard  position  and  a  natural  ability  to  change speeds. ... Uses his quickness and tight handle to create space. ... Talented shot maker off the dribble and in catch-and-shoot situations. ... Shows good patience and decision making in the pick-and roll. ... Pesky defender.

Personal: Registered 35 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds in his final high school game.

