June 10 Pre-Draft Workout Participants

As they continue to prepare for the 2017 NBA Draft on June 22, the Portland Trail Blazers are hosting Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo, Florida State guard Dwayne Bacon, Oregon guard/forward Dillon Brooks, Adelaide 36ers guard/forward Terrance Ferguson, Wisconsin forward Nigel Hayes and Maryland guard Melo Trimble for a pre-draft workout at their practice facility in Tualatin. Saturday's workout is the fourth of six scheduled workouts. The Trail Blazers currently own the 15th, 20th and 26th picks.

Bam Adebayo

Full Name: Edrice Femi Adebayo

Position: Forward

Height/Weight: 6-10 / 243

Birthdate: July 18, 1997 (Newark, N.J.)

High School: High Point Christian Academy (High Point, N.C.)

College: Kentucky

An early entry candidate for the 2017 NBA Draft.

Career Highlights: An All-SEC Second Team and All-Tournament Team choice as a Kentucky freshman. ... Ranked fourth and sixth in the league in rebounds and blocks per game, respectively. ... Named a McDonald’s All-American as a high school senior.

Freshman (2016-17): Averaged 13.0 points and a team-best 8.0 rebounds. ... Paced UK in blocks per game (1.5) and double-doubles (eight), with five double doubles over his last 11 games. ... An All-SEC Second Team pick and All-SEC Tournament Team selection. ... Shot 59.9 percent from the field. ... Recorded 101 dunks -- more than any other Kentucky player under John Calipari (Anthony Davis had 92 in 2011-12). ... Produced a 22-point, 15-rebound game at Missouri, followed by an 18-point, 15-rebound effort vs. No. 13 Florida. It was the first time a Wildcat had 15 rebounds in back-to-back games since Jared Prickett in 1994, and the first time it was done in SEC games since Sam Bowie in 1984. ... Grabbed 18 rebounds against North Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, third most by a UK player in the Big Dance.

High School: Averaged 18.9 points and 13.0 rebounds in his senior season at High Point Christian Academy in High Point, N.C. ... Named a McDonald’s All-American and participated in the Jordan Brand Classic game. ... Tabbed Second Team All-American by both USA Today and Naismith. ... A Morgan Wootten Player of the Year finalist. ... Named North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year. ... Ranked in the top 15 of his high school class by ESPN (No. 5), Rivals (No. 7), Scout (No. 11) and 247Sports (No. 12).

Strengths: Physical specimen who makes an impact at both ends with his strength and explosiveness. ... Finishes above the rim and through contact. ... Runs the floor extremely well for his size. ... Covers a lot of ground defensively due to quick feet, length and motor.

Personal: An honor-roll student in high school who was a member of the poetry club. ... Spent time training with Rasheed Wallace during the summer before his freshman year at Kentucky, according to SI.com.

Dwayne Bacon

Full Name: Dwayne Lee Bacon Jr.

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-6 / 222

Birthdate: August 30, 1995 (Lakeland, Fla.)

High School: Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.)

College: Florida State

An early entry candidate for the 2017 NBA Draft.

Career Highlights: An All-ACC Second Team selection as a sophomore. ... Earned All ACC Freshman Team honors. ... Ranks 17th in school history with a career scoring average of 16.5 points per game. ... Scored in double figures 35 straight games spanning his first and second seasons. ... In 2015, was honored as one of five finalists for the Naismith Trophy, awarded annually to the nation’s top high school player. ... Was selected to the McDonald’s All-American Game, where he won the dunk contest.

Sophomore (2016-17): Led Florida State in scoring (17.2 ppg) and was third in rebounding (4.2 rpg). ... Helped the Seminoles earn the No. 3 seed in the West Region of the 2017 NCAA Tournament, tying the school record for its highest seed. ... An All-ACC Second Team selection. ... A finalist for the Julius Erving Award as the nation’s top small forward. ... Selected to the Naismith, Wooden and Oscar Robertson Award Player of the Year watch lists. ... Scored a career-high 29 points and made a personal-best six three-pointers (in nine attempts) at No. 11 Virginia, including the game-winning three with two seconds remaining. ... Matched those career highs with 29 points and six threes in a win over Clemson. ... Recorded 20 points and five rebounds in the NCAA Tournament second round vs. Xavier. ... Scored in double figures in 34 of the Seminoles’ 35 games.

Freshman (2015-16): Set the Florida State freshman record with 536 points and a 15.8 scoring average. ... Earned Freshman All-American and All-ACC Freshman Team honors. ... Named to the watch lists of the Wayman Tisdale National Freshman of the Year and Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year awards. ... Earned ACC Rookie of the Week accolades a Florida State-record five times as he enjoyed one of the best freshman seasons in school history. ... Selected as the National Freshman of the Week by the USBWA on Dec. 21. ... Scored the game winning basket at Florida on a pull-up jumper with 4.8 seconds remaining in a 73-71 win.

Strengths: Possesses an intriguing combination of size, strength and scoring instincts at the wing position. ... Excels at slashing to the rim and finishing through contact. ... Solid mid-range jump shooter who has worked hard to extend his range and tighten his ballhandling skills.

Personal: A member of the Student Athlete Advisory Council at Florida State in 2016-17. ... Honored by the ACC with the league’s Top 6 for Service Award for his work in the community. ... Named to the 2015-16 All-ACC Academic Team, one of just 10 freshmen to receive the honor. ... Named to the Academic Honor Roll in both of his semesters at Oak Hill Academy.

Dillon Brooks

Position: Guard/Forward

Height/Weight: 6-6 / 220

Birthdate: January 22, 1996 (Mississauga, Ontario, Canada)

High School: Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.)

College: Oregon

An early entry candidate for the 2017 NBA Draft. An early entry candidate for the 2016 NBA Draft before withdrawing his name from consideration.

Career Highlights: One of five finalists for the 2017 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award. ... The 10th all-time career scorer in Oregon history with 1,612 points and its career leader in NCAA Tournament scoring (162), field goals made (59) and assists (32). ... For Team Canada, led the 2014 U18 FIBA Americas Championship in scoring (25.3 ppg). The second-leading scorer at the 2015 U19 FIBA Worlds (18.8 ppg). With the senior team, won silver at the 2015 Pan Am Games, averaging 5.0 points in 9.2 minutes.

Junior (2016-17): The Pac-12 Player of the Year helped lead Oregon to its first Final Four since 1939. ... Averaged a team-high 16.1 points. ... Hit game-winning shots against Tennessee, UCLA and California. ... Scored the Ducks’ final 12 points in a one-point victory vs. Arizona State. ... Earned All-America First Team honors from USA Today and All-America Second Team honors from the AP, Sporting News, USBWA, NABC and Basketball Times. ... All-Pac-12 First Team and three-time Pac-12 Player of the Week. ... Converted 40.1 percent on three-pointers, including 44.3 in conference play. ... One of five finalists for the Julius Erving Award and 15 for the Wooden Award.

Sophomore (2015-16): Averaged 16.7 points and 5.4 rebounds with three double-doubles.... Finished fourth in in the Pac-12 in scoring and third in free throw percentage (81.6). ... Named to All America Third Team by The Sporting News. ... All-Pac-12 First Team and All-Tournament Team. ... Selected USBWA District IX Player of the Year and All District Team by both the USBWA and NABC. ... One of 10 finalists for the Julius Erving Award and a midseason finalist for the Naismith Award. ... Led Oregon in scoring 16 times and in assists 16 times. ... Selected National Player of the Week by the USBWA, Naismith Trophy and NCAA.com after a road sweep of the Arizona schools. ... Scored a team-high 22 points and added five rebounds and six assists in Oregon’s Sweet 16 win over Duke. ... Tallied career highs of 30 points and nine assists to lead the Ducks over Utah on Feb. 7.

Freshman (2014-15): The No. 3 freshman scorer in the Pac-12 at 11.5 ppg. ... Voted Pac-12 All-Freshman Team.

Strengths: Confident player who impacts the game in a variety of ways offensively. ... Very comfortable attacking off the dribble. ... Capable set shooter with deep range. ... Adept at drawing contact and getting to the free throw line, where he shoots a high percentage. ... Has a high basketball IQ and mature body.

Personal: Grew up in Canada but played a portion of high school career at Findlay Prep in Henderson, Nev., where fellow Canadians and future NBA players Tristan Thompson, Cory Joseph and Anthony Bennett also played.

Terrance Ferguson

Full Name: Terrance Eugene Ferguson Jr.

Position: Guard/Forward

Height/Weight: 6-7 / 184

Birthdate: May 17, 1998 (Tulsa, Okla.)

High School: Advanced Prep International (Dallas)

Team: Adelaide 36ers (Australia)

Career Highlights: Has won three gold medals with USA Basketball at the youth and junior national levels. ... A 2016 McDonald’s High School All-American. ... Verbally committed to the University of Alabama the summer after his high school junior year before reopening his recruitment in the spring of his senior season and verbally committing to Arizona. ... After impressive performance in the 2016 Nike Hoop Summit, was recruited by the Adelaide 36ers of Australia’s NBL. ... Elected to turn pro in June and sign with the 36ers rather than attend college.

2016-17: In his first season of professional basketball, averaged 4.6 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 15.2 minutes for Adelaide in the top league in Australia, the NBL. ... Scored in double figures four times, including a high of 13 points twice. ... Played 20 or more minutes in seven of his 30 appearances (17 starts). ... Shot 38.1 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from three-point range (21-of-67).

USA Basketball: Part of gold-medal-winning teams in three different FIBA events, going 19-0 in major competitions over his career. ... At the 2015 FIBA U19 Worlds, averaged 6.1 points and 1.6 rebounds. ... At the FIBA U17 World Championship, started four of seven games and produced 9.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists. ... At the 2013 U16 FIBA Americas, contributed 5.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

High School: While home schooled, played three years at Prime Prep Academy and his senior season at Advanced Prep International, both based in Dallas. ... Tallied 10 points and three rebounds in 16 minutes as a senior at the 2016 McDonald’s All-American Game. ... Playing for the U.S. Junior National Select Team at the 2016 Nike Hoop Summit, scoring 21 points in 15 minutes. ... Averaged 15.3 points and 2.3 assists in 28.0 minutes over six games at the 2015 adidas Nations. Shot 45.8 percent from three-point range.

Strengths: Outstanding mechanics and deep range on jump shot. ... Comfortable in catch-and-shoot situations. ... Solid defender who uses his length and quickness to contest shots on the perimeter. ... Has good size and athleticism for a wing prospect

Nigel Hayes

Position: Forward

Height/Weight: 6-8 / 254

Birthdate: December 16, 1994 (Toledo, Ohio)

High School: Whitmer HS (Toledo, Ohio)

College: Wisconsin

Career Highlights: Finished career ranked third on Wisconsin’s all-time scoring list (1,857 points). ... Only Badger in the school’s top 10 in points, rebounds and assists. ... Named to All-Big Ten First Team as a Wisconsin junior. ... Selected All-Big Ten Third Team as a senior and sophomore. ... Chosen Big Ten All-Tournament Team as a senior and sophomore. ... Earned Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year award as a freshman. ... Named to All-Big Ten Freshman Team.

Senior (2016-17): Ranked second on the Badgers in scoring (14.0 ppg), rebounding (6.6 rpg) and assists (2.7 apg). ... Led the team in minutes (32.4 mpg) and started all 37 games. ... Named to the NCAA Tournament All-East Region Team. ... Registered 22 points and six rebounds in Sweet 16 loss to Florida. ... Scored a season-high 28 points and handed out six assists against Oklahoma. ... Finished one point shy of a triple-double against Syracuse, registering nine points, a season-high-tying 11 rebounds and a season-high 10 assists. ... On watch lists for Naismith Player of the Year and Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year.

Junior (2015-16): Led Wisconsin in scoring (15.7 ppg) and assists (3.0 apg) in All-Big Ten First Team season. ... Finished second in rebounding (5.8 rpg). ... Became the 18th player in school history to reach the 1,000-point mark in three seasons. ... Posted three double-doubles. ... Scored a season-high 32 points and grabbed eight rebounds against Milwaukee. ... Had single-game highs of 12 rebounds (twice) and seven assists (twice). Finished with 31 points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks against Indiana. ... Tallied 30 points, eight rebounds and three assists against Purdue.

Sophomore (2014-15): Ranked third in scoring (12.4 ppg) and second in rebounding (6.2 rpg) on a Wisconsin team that advanced to the NCAA championship game against Duke. ... Made 40 three-pointers after not attempting any the previous season. ... Matched a season high with 25 points against Michigan State. ... Notched first career double-double with 15 points and a season-high 13 rebounds against Chattanooga in November.

Freshman (2013-14): Averaged 7.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in 17.4 minutes in a UW freshman-record 38 games. ... Named Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year, selected to Big Ten All-Freshman Team and earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors four times. ... Scored in dou ble figures 12 times, including in eight conference games. ... Set school’s freshman single-season record for free throw attempts with 164. ... In conference play, ranked third in field goal percentage (54.6). ... In first-ever Big Ten game, scored a season-high 19 points and added six rebounds, three assists and two steals against Northwestern.

Strengths: Has good size and superb length for a combo forward. ... Can play both inside and out. ... Good jump shooter with decent three-point range. ... Active defender who can guard multiple positions.

Personal: Two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree.

Melo Trimble

Full Name: Romelo Delante Trimble

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-3 / 195

Birthdate: February 2, 1995 (Upper Marlboro, Md.)

High School: Bishop O’Connell HS (Arlington, Va.)

College: Maryland

An early entry candidate for the 2017 NBA Draft. An early entry candidate for the 2016 NBA Draft before withdrawing his name from consideration.

Career Highlights: Named All-Big Ten First Team as a junior and Second Team as a sophomore and freshman. Named All-Big Ten Freshman Team as a freshman. The 15th player in program history to earn All-Conference recognition three times. ... One of four players in Maryland history to record 1,600 points, 400 assists and 150 steals. ... Second all time at the program in career made free throws (503) and eighth in made three-point field goals (177). ... Only the second player in Terrapin history to record 500 or more points in each of his first two seasons, joining former Naismith Player of the Year Joe Smith.

Junior (2016-17): Led Maryland to its third straight NCAA Tournament appearance, averaging a team-high 16.8 points and 3.7 assists. ... An Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American. ... First Team All-Big Ten by both the coaches (unanimous) and media. ... An USBWA All-District selection. ... Hit game-winning three-pointer with 1.1 seconds left to lift Terps past Michigan State on March 4. ... Scored career-high 32 points against Northwestern on Feb. 15.

Sophomore (2015-16): Helped Maryland make first Sweet 16 appearance in 13 seasons.... Named All-Big Ten Second Team as he produced 14.8 points and 4.9 assists per game.... Led Terps in scoring (14.8 ppg), assists (5.0 apg), free throw percentage (86.8) and steals (44). ... Scored 17 points against Kansas in Sweet 16). ... Posted 24 points and eight rebounds against Hawaii in NCAA second round. Shot 13-of-14 from the free throw line in the victory. The 13 made free throws are second most for a Terrapin in NCAA Tournament play.

Freshman (2014-15): One of the top freshmen nationally with averages of 16.2 points (seventh in Big Ten) and 3.0 assists,. ... Shot career-high 41.2 percent from three-point range. ... His 568 points rank second behind Joe Smith on Maryland’s freshman single-season scoring list. ... Finished fourth in the nation in free throws made (207).

Strengths: Has good size for the point guard position and a natural ability to change speeds. ... Uses his quickness and tight handle to create space. ... Talented shot maker off the dribble and in catch-and-shoot situations. ... Shows good patience and decision making in the pick-and roll. ... Pesky defender.

Personal: Registered 35 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds in his final high school game.