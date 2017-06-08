Giles, Patton Look To Answer Questions During Portland Workout

For some players, particularly those who are likely to be selected with one of the first few picks of the draft, pre-draft workouts don’t hold much value. After all, what is to be gained by participating in workouts if you’re already near the top of the draft boards? Maybe you might be able to move up a spot or two with a particularly impressive workout, but there’s also the very real possibility of being outplayed by supposedly inferior talent, which could greatly impact a players’ stock. Given that, it’s not surprising to see more and more agents who represent top prospects insisting on solo workouts, or none at all.

But for some players, particularly those projected to go around the late lottery, workouts can be a great opportunity to answer some, or even all, of the questions that a team might have about said player. One could argue that was the goal of Portland’s second pre-draft workout on Wednesday featuring South Carolina’s P.J. Dozier, Oklahoma State’s Jawun Evans, Louisville’s Donovan Mitchell, Syracuse’s John Gillon, Duke’s Harry Giles, Creighton’s Justin Patton and Indiana’s OG Anunoby.

For a player like Mitchell, who many projections have going between the 8th and 15th picks, the question for Portland is probably whether his skills, particularly on defense, are so great that he’s worth adding to a team that is already squared away at both starting guard positions. For Anunoby, whether the knee injury that ended his college career and kept him from participating in Thursday’s workout will be a issue in either the short or long term was likely of interest to Portland’s front office. And for Dozier and Evans, both projected to go in the second round, the question might have been whether they were the caliber of player who would make it worth the cost of acquiring a second round pick.

But for Giles and Patton, the only two frontcourt players participating in Thursday’s workout, the questions they’re trying to answer are much more explicit.

For Giles, a 6-10 power forward/center, it comes down to health. Considered the top high school prospect in the country coming out of Forest Trail Academy, Giles has been dogged by knee injuries, which limited his production during his lone season at Duke.

“I started off a little slow, kind of was catching up, I didn’t get to do much preseason stuff and things like that, had to sit back,” said Giles of his freshman season. “So that hurt me but at the same time I got better throughout the year like I said. Just trying to get better each practice, each game and that’s what I did. Unfortunately it wasn’t the best and it wasn’t enough time to get to the top of my game but at the same time I got better, so I’m satisfied.”

Outside of finding out if Giles has any physical limitations due after tearing his left ACL in 2013 and partially tearing ligaments in his right knee in 2015, teams are likely interested in seeing if there are any lingering physiological effects of multiple knee injuries. As in, if he able to play with the same aggressiveness that made him one of the top prospects in the country after suffering multiple injuries.

“You just have to show I’m healthy first, kind of go through the test, show I can play, I’m moving,” said Giles. “I still can kind of compete, stuff like that they wanted to see. But at the same time you just go out there and play basketball. You can’t really go out there trying to impress, going out there trying to worry, put too much on yourself. You’ve got to go out there and just play basketball, have fun with it and your results will show.”

Then there’s Patton, who, in some ways, is the inverse of Giles. Almost a complete unknown until he grew nearly a foot between his freshman and senior year of high school, Patton’s only scholarship offer came from Creighton, which also happens to be in his hometown of Omaha. But after redshirting his freshman year, something NBA-caliber prospects rarely do, Patton was one of the best centers in the NCAA during the 2016-17 season, averaging 12.9 points on 67 percent shooting, the highest field goal percentage in history for a freshman playing in a major conference, 6.2 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 assists in 35 games.

“I’m really trying to exploit what I have, like my speed, my agility and my ability to make shots and step out, set screens and roll,” said Patton after his workout with the Trail Blazers. “The rate at which I set screens and roll to the basket is really good, I think, so I think that can separate me down the road.”

While there’s no question that Patton played well during his 35 games at Creighton, the question is whether that performance was a harbinger of things to come or an outlier born of specific circumstances. Whether a players’ college performance will transfer to the pros is one of the primary questions teams have of any draft eligible player, but those questions tend to intensify when you were barely recruited out of high school, are 7-0 or taller and only have one season at a mid-major to lean on. Then again, the Trail Blazers under president of basketball operations Neil Olshey’s leadership have shown a willingness to draft players from small schools, and with great success.

“I feel like if you can play basketball, you can play basketball,” said Patton. “Part of my decision with going to Creighton is cause it’s close to home. I could have went anywhere but I wanted to go to Creighton. If you’re good at basketball they’re going to find you, so it doesn’t matter where you’re at.”