Ed Davis Rejoins The Team In Denver Looking For 'That Good Mojo'

DENVER -- The Portland Trail Blazers set off over a week ago on a four-game road trip in search of securing homecourt advantage and the three seed in the first round of the 2018 postseason. Three games in, they’ve failed to achieve that goal, or even win a game, though they have one last chance to do both Monday night in Denver.

“I think we've had opportunity to lock up third seed for a while, we've had some slippage,” said Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard after shootaround Monday morning at the Pepsi Center. “But two games to go, both meaningful games starting with tonight.”

Portland will clinch homecourt with their next win and can clinch the Northwest Division title and the three seed with any combination of wins or Jazz losses that equal two (the Trail Blazers host the Jazz in the regular season finale).

One thing that should held the Trail Blazers Monday night versus the Nuggets, a team that has won five straight, is the return of backup center/power forward Ed Davis, who has missed the last four games with a sprained right ankle. Davis rejoined the team in Denver after staying back in Portland for the first three games of the trip.

“My goal coming into the year was to play 82, so it was a little let down when it happened,” said Davis. “But it is what it is, I'm glad I can get back out there tonight.”

Davis’ averages of 5.4 points on 59 percent shooting and 7.4 rebounds in 18.9 minutes per night don’t accurately represent how important he is to Portland’s success this season. From his knack for creating second-chance opportunities to his ability to change shots at the rim, Davis’ absence has been noticeable during Portland’s current three-game losing streak.

“It's huge, not only just what he brings on the offensive glass, getting us offensive possessions,” said Lillard of Davis’ return. “But the rim protection, what he does defensively, the communication, the energy. I always talk about how when I see him and Zach (Collins) coming in together at the scorer's table, I'm expecting the game to change. He brings that element back to our team.”

Davis, the most veteran player on the team and one of the leaders in Portland’s locker room, also brings a swagger that could help bolster the confidence of a team that might be doubting themselves just a bit after three-straight demoralizing losses.

“Get some good momentum going into the playoffs, try to finish up these last two games with two wins,” said Davis of goals going into the final two games of the season. “Have that good mojo, good energy back.”