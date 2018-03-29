Damian Lillard Welcomes Birth Of First Child, Damian Jr.

It's Dame Jr. time.

While most of the Trail Blazers were in Memphis Wednesday night for the final game of a three-game road trip, Damian Lillard was back in Portland in order to attend the birth of his first child. And while the game didn't go well, it looks like the birth did, as Lillard posted a photo on Instagram Thursday morning of his newborn son, Damian Jr...



Dame Jr. A post shared by Damian Lillard (@damianlillard) on Mar 29, 2018 at 7:35am PDT

Congratulations to Kay'La and Damian Sr. And welcome to the world Damian Jr.