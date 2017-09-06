Chief And Pat Go Back To College, CJ Dunks and Dame Goes Vegan

With training camp roughly three weeks away, things are relatively quiet on the NBA offseason front. Considering the NBA regular season runs for six months, the post-Labor Day/pre-training camp time of year is the last opportunity to rest up before getting down to business.

So with NBA news in short supply, it seems like a good opportunity to check out how the players are spending their last days of the offseason via their social media channels...

• For most NBA players, basketball never really spots. Sure, they take vacations and spend more time with their family and friends during the offseason, but the vast majority of players are still working out on the court during the summer months. What's more, a growing number of players are employing their own trainers and working out alongside fellow NBAers to better utilize their on-court time in the offseason. Such is the case for CJ McCollum, who has been posting videos of his pickup games in New York this offseason under the tutelage of Chris Brickely, who trains the likes of Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony and Joel Embiid. McCollum's latest video shows the 6-4 guard out of Lehigh giving his fellow players the work...

• Earlier this summer, CJ McCollum spent a week at the Harvard Business School, alongside the likes of Gerard Pique and Katie Holmes, as a part of their Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports program. But McCollum isn't the only Trail Blazer to pull a summer school stint in Cambridge this offseason, as both Al-Farouq Aminu and Pat Connaughton also participating the program at the Ivy League institution...



Today was surreal being able to learn from @harvardhbs teacher @anitaelberse and the students that attended today's class. #farouqisonfire even in the classroom A post shared by Al-Farouq Aminu (@chiefhasarrived) on Sep 5, 2017 at 3:41pm PDT

Chief's time at Harvard comes after the 6-9 forward put on his second annual camp in Ibadan, Nigeria.

• Once school gets out, it's rather common for college students to participate in internships. Between getting some real world experience, building some industry contacts and making a little extra money, it's not a bad way to spend the summer month. If nothing else, it beats doing manual labor 60 hours a week in an effort to squirrel away enough money to subsist on campus from September through June.

Then again, most regular jobs don't require getting dunked on and pushed around by a sweaty, shirtless Meyers Leonard in a video that has been viewed over 40,000 times, so there are certainly tradeoffs...



@meyersleonard11 vs @puresweat interns got heated!! Who will win?? A post shared by Samuel Limon (@samlimon_) on Sep 5, 2017 at 9:54pm PDT

• Damian Lillard has spent almost the entirety of the offseason working out in preparation for the 2017-18 season. While no one on the team was particularly satisfied with how Portland's 2016-17 season played out, Lillard seemed to take it the hardest, vowing to train harder than ever in order to make sure last season's disappointment won't be repeated.

And how do you know how dedicated he is to coming into training camp in great shape? Well, he's apparently giving a vegan diet a try in order to get down to 190 pounds, which is the weight he played at during his rookie season. That's true sacrifice...



Checking in at 190 lol... strong and fast babyyyyy A post shared by Damian Lillard (@damianlillard) on Sep 5, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT

By the way, Lillard will be a guest on Friday's edition of "The Late, Late Show With James Corden." Fingers crossed for a Carpool Karaoke edition.