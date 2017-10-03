Adidas Releases Damian Lillard's Fourth Signature Sneaker, The Dame 4

In years past, adidas has waited to release new versions of Damian Lillard's signature sneaker until roughly mid-January, meaning that while you could watch the multi-talented point guard playing in said sneakers, you couldn't purchase a pair for yourself until halfway through the NBA season.

But luckily for you and your feet, that has changed, as adidas is releasing Lillard’s newest signature sneaker, the Dame 4, online on Oct. 4 and in stores Oct. 6, which means you’ll be outfitted for “Lillard Time” well in advance of the start of the regular season.

Here’s what the folks over at adidas Basketball have to say about the Dame 4…

"Dame 4 is seamlessly designed with focus and function in mind, ensuring sock-like comfort and fastened stability so Dame can attack the opposition. A ventilated mesh upper increases airflow and maximizes breathability while the supportive lace cables reinforce fit, keeping the foot locked in.



Full-length BOUNCE cushioning provides ultimate court feel, superior comfort and versatility for movement in the game and as you train. Designed with unique grooves for creating space against defenders, an evolved traction pattern is reworked as a nod to Dame’s quick cuts and hard drives to the basket.



Full-length BOUNCE cushioning converges with the outsole, visually treated as a musical waveform that represents Dame D.O.L.L.A.’s passion for hip-hop. YKWTII is displayed on the heel as a message to all the doubters, reminding them “You Know What Time It Is” in reference to Dame’s ability to takeover the game. DAME CERTIFIED is featured on the sockliner with the motto “Patience Persistence Purpose” to further exude Dame’s unrelenting attitude.Paying respect to Dame’s journey from Oakland to Portland, Dame 4 captures Dame’s most influential moments on the court with signature time stamps etched across the lace-band:35.12 – Breakout game stats that put Damian on coaches’ maps in high school25.6.4 – Nation-leading stats that got Dame noticed during his final season at Weber State6 – Selected as the No. 6 overall pick and averaged 19 points, 6.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game to earn 2013 Rookie of the Year0.9 – With just .9 seconds remaining on the clock, Dame drained a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer in 2014 and Dame Time was officially born0 – 0% chance critics gave Dame on his journey from Oakland to Ogden to Oregon"

The Red/White/Black colorway, which has typically been known as the “Rip City” colorway for fairly obvious reasons, goes on sale first, with the “Legacy,” a super sharp, mostly white colorway with gum soles, hits stores October 20. Lillard has also been seen wearing a black and red colorway, which is a perfect match with Portland’s “Icon” jersey, another featuring a white and grey upper and red soles and a grey/green/blue colorway, so one assumes those will be released sometime in the not to distant future.

Retail price for the Dame 4 is $115, which is the same price as the first three iterations of the adidas signature, a testament to Lillard’s goal of keeping the shoe as affordable as possible (which is also one of the reasons he opts for BOUNCE cushioning as opposed to the more popular but more expensive BOOST technology).