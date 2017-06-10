Adebayo, Brooks and Ferguson Discuss Pre-draft Process And Workout With Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers held their fourth pre-draft workut Saturday morning at their practice facility in Tualatin, with Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo, Adelaide 36er guard/forward Terrance Ferguson, Florida State guard Dwayne Bacon, Oregon guard/forward Dillion Brooks and Maryland guard Melo Trimble going through various drills and scrimmages for roughly 45 minutes.

After the workout, Adebayo, Brooks and Ferguson took questions from the media about their performance, which other teams they've worked out for, and what skills they beleive they'll bring to the NBA, be it for the Trail Blazers or one of the other 29 teams. Here's what they had to say...

BAM ADEBAYO

On this workout with the Trail Blazers...

"I didn’t shoot it like I expected myself to, but it was a good workout all in all. Learned a lot, got to meet new people."

On what skills he believes he brings to an NBA team...

Whatever they want me to do. I can make shots, I can pick-and-roll, I can roll to the rim and catch lobs, I can play defense, I can defend multiple positions.

DILLON BROOKS

On what teams are looking for from him during workouts...

"They want what your good at, what strengths you show. You don’t come out here and show your weaknesses or what they think you are. You’ve got to go out there and show exactly who you are. It only takes one team to love you to draft you. You got out there, you give your best resume, you go out there and play hard."

On his performance in Saturday's workout...

"I feel like I did well, shot the basketball pretty good, got my teammates involved, tried to guard as best as I could, make guys take tough shots and try to be physical. Guys in the NBA now, they want two-way players and I’m trying to be a two-way player, and one of the best. Just come out here and show my strengths."

Whether he can picture how he'd fit in with a particular team when going through so many different workouts...

"I feel like you can if you watch basketball… I got to watch Portland a lot, you get to see where you’d fit in. Especially with Portland, they’ve got two dominant guards and they need help with role players scoring. They get up and down, get into guys, it’s kind of like Oregon. The coach is kind of like Coach Altman, they just let their guys play and go out there and try to compete and try to win games."

On where he might be selected in the 2017 Draft...

"I’m not sure yet, I’m just giving all my best every time in these workouts to leave something with an NBA team that ‘I’ve got to draft this person.’ I feel that’s what everyone is trying to do. I don’t know where I’m going to end up but wherever I’m going to end up, that team really loves me because I ain’t got the longest arms or I’m really athletic or I’m a specimen. Teams got to really choose me because they really love my game and they want what I bring to the table. That’s where I’m going to give my heart out to."

TERRANCE FERGUSON

On playing in the Australian National Basketball League...

"The league was so physical. Going there straight out of high school, young kid, as you can see, skinny body, so it wasn’t the easiest path for me. But I tried to hold my ground every game down there, every practice try to hold my ground. I came out better as a person, as a player."

On what he learned playing professionally...

"In the pros, you have your ups and downs. Every day isn’t going to be good and I learned that the hard way going overseas. Everybody think they’re the man coming in but it’s going to hit you at one point that you’re not the man anymore. I learned that quick. And I learned the the basics of being a professional off the court, which is take care of your body, the recovery, the food you put in your body and how to take care of your money also. That’s a huge part in professional basketball, take care of your money."