Experts Give Their Playoff Predictions For Portland

The wild, wild west is giving writers around the country headaches as they try to make sense of incredibly competitive NBA Playoff matchups. The Trail Blazers made things interesting, waiting until the last possible moment to secure the third seed and a first round matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pels, who are without DeMarcus Cousins after he suffered an achilles injury earlier in the season, will be relying on Anthony Davis to put the team on his back against a hungry Portland squad with home court advantage.

Below, see what writers around the country think of the Blazers' chances in the playoffs.

Shaun Powell at NBA.com thinks the bench and home court will give Portland the slight edge in a tight matchup:

This is a series with two massive stars leading otherwise ordinary teams that are capable of streaking in either direction. It all depends on how Davis and Lillard impact the series, but also the defense (for Portland) and 3-point shooting (for New Orleans) -- in addition to other factors. Assuming that CJ McCollum and Holiday bring their usual consistency, the situation begs for an unexpected hero, be it E’Twuan Moore or Evan Turner or Nikola Mirotic. The Blazers are a bit deeper and hold home court advantage and those could be difference-makers in a matchup that’s hopelessly even, allowing the Blazers to prevent Rip City from becoming R.I.P city. Blazers in 7.

Over at ESPN, Marc J. Spears from The Undefeated doesn't have a prediction, but pegs Portland vs. New Orleans the most intriguing of the first-round matchups:

Blazers vs. Pelicans. The series includes two NBA MVP candidates who are thirsty to take their careers to the next level with a strong playoff performance, in Damian Lillard and Anthony Davis. No one questions their star level. But legends are made in the playoffs.

Adam Fromal at Bleacher Report cites Blazers vs. Pelicans as the toughest pick:

This is the toughest first-round matchup to pick in either conference, but let's take the team with the best player (Davis) and an underrated supporting cast that's coming into its own at the right time. Prediction: Pelicans in seven.

Sports Illustrated's Rob Mahoney has the supporting cast playing a major role in the Blazers taking a W in the first round:

Outstanding as Davis, Lillard, and McCollum might be, none wants to turn the corner to find multiple defenders and a crowded lane waiting for them. The winner of this series will be the team that best alleviates that pressure—whether through role players stepping up as contributors or stars, through some creative quirk, circumventing the premise entirely. The pick: Trail Blazers in 6

Colin Cowherd at Fox Sports (pivot to video warning) is riding high on the Blazers:

I think it could be a sweep, I’ll take Blazers in 5. First of all, I think Portland has a huge coaching advantage. Terry Stotts is fantastic. Damian Lillard is an MVP candidate — and by the way — Damian’s always good; he is a beast at home averaging 28 a game (postseason average). Damian will be the difference in this series.

USA Today's experts were unanimous in picking Portland in the first round, but no one has them getting past the Warriors in the semifinals.

FiveThirtyEight doesn't have much to say about the Blazers, but it's worth noting their CARM-ELO model gives Portland a 3 percent chance to win the NBA championship, up from a <1% chance in the preseason. They also give Portland a 26% chance to make the Western Conference Finals.

The ESPN Forecast gives Portland a 65% chance to defeat the Pelicans in the first round, with series likely being decided in 6 games.