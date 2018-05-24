Damian Lillard Named All-NBA First Team

PORTLAND, Ore. (May 24, 2018) – Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named to the All-NBA First Team by a vote of the media, it was announced today by the NBA.

He becomes the third Trail Blazer to be named All-NBA First Team, joining Clyde Drexler (1991-92) and Bill Walton (1977-78).

Lillard averaged 26.9 points (43.9% FG, 36.1% 3-PT, 91.6% FT), 4.5 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.05 steals and 36.6 minutes in 73 games for the Northwest Division-champion Trail Blazers in 2017-18. His scoring average tied for the fourth highest in team history and his 227 three-pointers were the second most in a Trail Blazers season.

He finished the year tied for fourth in the NBA in scoring, tied for 10th in assists, third in free throw percentage, third in free throws made, tied for sixth in three-pointers made and fifth in minutes per game. He received Western Conference Player of the Week honors three times and was selected as an NBA All-Star for the third time in his career.

Lillard is the third player in NBA history to record 1,500 points and 400 assists in each of his first six seasons, joining LeBron James and Oscar Robertson, and is one of eight players in league history with 10,000 points and 2,500 assists in their first six seasons (James/Jordan/Archibald/Maravich/Bing/Robertson). Lillard became the second player in NBA history to make 100 three-pointers in each of his first six seasons, and on Feb. 2, he became the fastest of the seven Trail Blazers to reach the 10,000-point milestone.

This marks the third All-NBA honor for Lillard, who was named All-NBA Third Team in 2013-14 and Second Team in 2015-16. He is the seventh Trail Blazer to be named All-NBA, joining Walton, Maurice Lucas, Jim Paxson, Drexler, Brandon Roy and LaMarcus Aldridge.