Caleb Swanigan Named to All-NBA Summer League First Team

PORTLAND, Ore. (July 17, 2017) – Caleb Swanigan of the Portland Trail Blazers was named to the All-NBA Summer League First Team, it was announced today.

Swanigan, the 26th pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, averaged 14.9 points (43.6% FG, 25.0% 3-PT, 78.3% FT), 10.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.14 steals and 30.1 minutes in the first seven games of the Las Vegas Summer League, helping the Trail Blazers to reach the Summer League Championship game. After going 1-2 in preliminary play, Swanigan lead Portland to four straight victories, setting up a showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers for the Summer League Championship. Swanigan recorded a double-double in four of the first seven Summer League contests, and is one of two players to average a double-double in Las Vegas this year.

Swanigan joins teammates Damian Lillard (2012) and Noah Vonleh (2015) as current Trail Blazers who have received All-NBA Summer League honors.