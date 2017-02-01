NBA.com | 2017 All-Star Game MVP Voting Rules

2017 All-Star Game MVP Voting Rules

Twitter Voting Rules

Twitter voting is available to users with a valid Twitter account.

To vote, send a tweet using the promoted hashtag (see below) + #FirstNameLastName of the chosen player.

Twitter account must be set to public in order to vote. Retweets are permitted as valid votes.

Voting Hashtag for Rising Stars Challenge MVP #BBVARISINGSTARS Voting Hashtag for All-Star MVP #KIAALLSTARMVP

Tencent Voting Rules

Voting is available via QQ in for fans in China. To vote, users must log into their QQ ID and vote at the following links:

SMS Requirements/Instructions

Subscribers must:

Use a wireless device capable of two-way messaging

Provide their own wireless device

Be using a participating service provider/carrier

Be a wireless service subscriber with text messaging services

Participating carriers in US and Canada are: United States: Aio Wireless, Alaska Communications Systems (ACS), Alltel-Allied, AT&T, bandwidth.com, Bluegrass Cellular, Boost, C Spire Wireless (aka Cellular South), Carolina West Wireless, CellCom, Cellular One of N.E. Arizona, Chariton Valley Cellular, Chat Mobility, Cincinnati Bell, Cleartalk (Flat Wireless), Copper Valley Telecom, Cross Wireless, DTC Wireless, Duet IP (Max. Wireless/Wireless Comm. Venture), East Kentucky Network (Appalachian Wireless), ECIT/Cellular One of East Central Illinois, Element Mobile, Epic Touch, GCI Communications, Golden State Cellular, Google Voice, Illinois Valley Cellular, Immix, Inland Cellular, IWireless, Metro PCS (CDMA), Mobi PCS, MobileNation/SI Wireless, Mosaic Telecom, MTA Wireless/Matanuska Kenai, MTPCS. Cellular One (Cellone Nation), Nex Tech Communications, Northwest Missouri Cellular, nTelos, Panhandle Wireless, Peoples Wireless, Pine Cellular, Pioneer Cellular, Plateau Wireless, Rural Independent Network Alliance (RINA), Sagebrush Cellular, Simmetry Wireles, SouthernLINC, Sprint, SRT Communications, T-Mobile, Thumb Cellular, Union Telephone, United States Cellular Corp, United Wireless, Verizon, Viaero Wireless, Virgin Mobile, West Central Wireless Canada: Aliant, Bell, Eastlink, Fido, Mobilicity, MTS, Northern Tel, Public Mode, Rogers, Sask Tel, Telebec, TELUS, Videotron, Virgin Mobile, WIND



SMS Voting Rules:

Below are the voting rules for NBA voting via SMS from your mobile device. All votes will be accepted under the following rules and regulations during the valid voting windows:

To participate text the promoted keyword to the short code: i.e. "Text A, B, C or D to "DUNKS" (38657) Your carrier's standard message and data rates may apply. Your wireless service provider may charge you for each text message you send and receive. To opt-out of the promotion at any time send STOP, QUIT, CANCEL, END or UNSUBSCRIBE to 38657 To get help with voting by SMS, send HELP to 38657, or call Telescope customer service at 1-888-782-2180 or email: info@telescope.tv. Disclosure for Marketing Message Consent: By sending a text message from your mobile device, you verify that the number provided is your mobile number and you consent to receive automated text messages at this number by or on behalf of the NBA, including messages about your votes (such as whether you have successfully cast your vote), the NBA All-Star Voting program and other NBA products and services. Consent to these terms is not a condition of purchase. To opt-out of the promotion at any time send STOP, QUIT, CANCEL, END or UNSUBSCRIBE to 38657

Data Rates/Charges

Message and data rates may apply. A wireless service provider may charge for each text message that is sent and received. Please make sure you do the following:

Consult your wireless service provider regarding their pricing plans.

Message and data charges will appear on the customer's cell phone bill or be deducted from their prepaid account

SMS Services

The service is offered on an 'as is' basis and

May not be available in all areas at all times

May not continue to work in the event of product, software, coverage or other service changes made by your wireless carrier.

Administrator(s) not responsible for damages from use of service

Without notice the service can change or be discontinued

At any time by giving prior notice charges can be incurred and disagreeing to charges would discontinue the service

NBA, and/or Telescope, Inc., and the producers and administrators of NBA All Star Fan Balloting, their respective parents, subsidiaries and affiliated entities and any persons employed by any of the foregoing, are not responsible and shall not be liable for any losses/injuries or any kind resulting from lost, incomplete, late, damaged or misdirected votes; inability to access the voting; difficulties, failures or malfunctions of computers and/or Internet connections or wireless services or other communications malfunctions; interrupted or unavailable network, server; failed computer hardware or software or other technical failures; garbled, lost, misrouted or scrambled transmissions; any error, omission, interruption, defect or delay in any transmission or communication; traffic congestion or for any technical problem which may cause the voting to be disrupted or corrupted; computer on-line systems, telecast, or cable malfunctions; human error; satellite transmission failures or delayed telecasts or preemption of or the failure of a cable affiliate to televise the promotion; any damage to entrants or any third person's computer and/or wireless device, and/or its contents related to or resulting from this promotion; any votes that are not in compliance with these Official Rules (such votes to be deemed disqualified), nor any other loss directly or indirectly caused by participation in this promotion or related voting.

Any attempt to deliberately damage, destroy, tamper or vandalize the www.nba.com website or interfere with the voting is a violation of criminal and civil laws. Sponsors may, in their sole discretion, cancel, suspend or modify this promotion, the official rules, or any voting, at any time. In such case, the finalists will be selected from the eligible and verified votes received before termination, suspension, cancellation or modification of the promotion, or as otherwise determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion.

Sponsors reserve the absolute right to disqualify any voter (and/or their respective vote(s)) who votes by any electronic, mechanical or automated means, or otherwise tampers with the voting process or promotion, or for any other reason, as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion.

For more information on NBA Mobile terms of use and guidelines, and privacy policy please go to Privacy Policy.