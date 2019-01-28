Dinwiddie undergoes surgery on right thumb

BROOKLYN -- Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie underwent successful surgery today to repair ligaments in his right thumb. The procedure was performed by Dr. Michelle Carlson at the Hospital for Special Surgery. Updates regarding Dinwiddie’s return will be issued as appropriate.

Dinwiddie has averaged a career-high 17.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 28.5 minutes per contest in 49 games this season. He’s third among all players in points scored off the bench this season, and has recorded the second-most points off the bench in a season in Nets history. Dinwiddie has also increased his points per game, field goal percentage and 3-point percentage over last season, when he finished third in the voting for the league’s Most Improved Player award.