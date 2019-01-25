Kemba Walker suffers neck sprain in Milwaukee

Just one day after being named a 2019 NBA All-Star starter, Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker suffered a neck injury late in Friday's 108-99 road loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

INJURY UPDATE: @hornets Kemba Walker suffered a mild neck strain in the closing minutes of the 4th Qtr at MIL #Hornets30 — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) January 26, 2019

Walker was injured in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter, during a scramble for a loose ball. Giannis Antetokounmpo blocked Michael Kidd-Gilchrist's attempt near the rim, and Walker and Eric Bledsoe dove to gain possession, with Antetokounmpo and Kidd-Gilchrist entering the fray.

Walker and Antetokounmpo collided, and the Bucks forward then rolled over Walker, who remained on the ground holding his neck until being examined by a trainer. He eventually rose and walked off on his own, though he didn't return to the game, finishing with 10 points (3-12 FGs), 8 rebounds and 5 assists.

The team later announced that Walker suffered a mild neck strain, though no timetable was provided.

In 48 games this season, Walker is averaging 24.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 34.4 minutes. The upcoming All-Star appearance will mark his third, and first as a starter.