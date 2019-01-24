Reports: Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie has torn ligaments in thumb

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie is evaluating the need for surgery after he was diagnosed with torn ligaments in his right thumb, according to reports from Shams Charania of The Athletic and former player Caron Butler.

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie has torn ligaments on his right thumb and is evaluating need for surgery, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA@WatchStadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 24, 2019

Brooklyn Nets All star in the making Spencer Dinwiddie has had his hand examined one of the top hand specialist in the country. He has torn ligaments in his finger He will get two other evaluations to confirm the diagnosis before a decision is made about further action .. — Caron Butler (@realtuffjuice) January 24, 2019

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Nets say Dinwiddie has a "right thumb injury" and they will provide updates once the diagnosis is complete.

Official word from the Nets on @SDinwiddie_25:

Spencer Dinwiddie is being evaluated for a right thumb injury. More information will be provided once the diagnosis has been completed. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 24, 2019

Dinwiddie has been a key piece to the Nets' surprisingly strong first-half of the season. The 25-year-old guard is averaging a career-high 17.2 points with 5.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds over 49 games this season.

The Nets (26-23) have the sixth-best record in the Eastern Conference. Their next game is against the New York Knicks on Friday night (7:30 ET, NBA League Pass).