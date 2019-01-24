Around The League
Reports: Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie has torn ligaments in thumb

From NBA media reports

Jan 24, 2019 5:37 PM ET

Spencer Dinwiddie reportedly has torn ligaments in his right thumb.

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie is evaluating the need for surgery after he was diagnosed with torn ligaments in his right thumb, according to reports from Shams Charania of The Athletic and former player Caron Butler.

 According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Nets say Dinwiddie has a "right thumb injury" and they will provide updates once the diagnosis is complete.

Dinwiddie has been a key piece to the Nets' surprisingly strong first-half of the season. The 25-year-old guard is averaging a career-high 17.2 points with 5.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds over 49 games this season.

The Nets (26-23) have the sixth-best record in the Eastern Conference. Their next game is against the New York Knicks on Friday night (7:30 ET, NBA League Pass).

