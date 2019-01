John Schuhmann and I break down a busy weekend of action around the NBA. Then we analyze the latest NBA.com Power Rankings with a focus on the Warriors, Sixers, Wizards and Lakers.

Plus, we dig into Kyrie Irving's comments about the young Celtics and look ahead to some big games this week.

