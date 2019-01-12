Report: Mavericks believe Barea tore Achilles

Dallas Mavericks veteran point guard J.J. Barea suffered a potentially serious leg injury Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Barea landed awkwardly after a made layup late in the fourth quarter and began grabbing at his lower leg. He was helped off the court and straight to the locker room moments later.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon reports the Mavs fear Barea tore his right Achilles' tendon.



Source: The Mavericks believe J.J. Barea tore his right Achilles tendon. Barea, 34, a longtime Dallas fan favorite who played a key role on the 2011 title team, is averaging 10.9 points and 5.6 assists as the Mavs' sixth man this season. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 12, 2019



In his post game press conference, Mavs coach Rick Carlisle described the injury as a "right leg injury" and said Barea would have an MRI on Saturday to determine the extent of the injury.

Barea, 34, is averaging 10.8 points and 5.5 assists in nearly 20 minutes off the bench this season.