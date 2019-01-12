Around The League
Report: Mavericks believe Barea tore Achilles

Jan 12, 2019 1:17 AM ET

 

J.J. Barea, a fan favorite in Dallas, has been the leader of one of the NBA's most effective bench units.

Dallas Mavericks veteran point guard J.J. Barea suffered a potentially serious leg injury Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Barea landed awkwardly after a made layup late in the fourth quarter and began grabbing at his lower leg. He was helped off the court and straight to the locker room moments later.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon reports the Mavs fear Barea tore his right Achilles' tendon.
 


In his post game press conference, Mavs coach Rick Carlisle described the injury as a "right leg injury" and said Barea would have an MRI on Saturday to determine the extent of the injury.

Barea, 34, is averaging 10.8 points and 5.5 assists in nearly 20 minutes off the bench this season.

