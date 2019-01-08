Jazz's Ricky Rubio, Thabo Sefolosha have hamstring strains, Tony Bradley has knee surgery

SALT LAKE CITY -- The following is a medical update on Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio, forward Thabo Sefolosha and center Tony Bradley:

Rubio (6-4, 190, Spain) was examined Tuesday by the Utah Jazz medical staff and underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) testing and the MRI revealed a mild right hamstring strain. He will be re-evaluated in one week.

Sefolosha (6-7, 220, Switzerland) was also examined Tuesday by the Jazz medical staff and underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) testing and the MRI revealed a mild right hamstring strain. He will be re-evaluated in one week.

Bradley (6-11, 248, North Carolina) underwent a successful partial meniscectomy and debridement of his right knee on Tuesday. Bradley suffered the injury in the Stars’ 110-105 win against the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Jan. 4. He will be re-evaluated in one month.

Rubio is in his eighth NBA season, where he’s played in 40 games, holding averages of 12.8 points, 6.2 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 29.2 minutes per game.

Sefolosha is currently in his 13th year, second with Utah, and is averaging 3.0 points and 2.8 boards in 11.1 minutes in 2018-19.

Bradley is in his second professional season, seeing action in one game this year. He has competed in 17 games (all starts) on G League assignment with the Stars this season, posting averages of 13.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists.