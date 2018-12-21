Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova has successful surgery on nose

Official release

Dec 21, 2018 3:18 PM ET

In 24 games for the Bucks this season, Ersan Ilyasova is averaging 7.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Bucks forward Ersan Ilyasova underwent successful surgery today to repair a fractured nose, which he sustained during practice on Dec. 16. The surgery was performed by Dr. Sachin Pawar of the Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin health network under the supervision of Bucks team physician Dr. William Raasch.

Ilyasova will remain out and his status will be updated as appropriate.

In 24 games (two starts) for the Bucks this season, Ilyasova is averaging 7.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 19.9 minutes per game while shooting 43.0 percent from the field.

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.