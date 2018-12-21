Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova has successful surgery on nose

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Bucks forward Ersan Ilyasova underwent successful surgery today to repair a fractured nose, which he sustained during practice on Dec. 16. The surgery was performed by Dr. Sachin Pawar of the Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin health network under the supervision of Bucks team physician Dr. William Raasch.

Ilyasova will remain out and his status will be updated as appropriate.

In 24 games (two starts) for the Bucks this season, Ilyasova is averaging 7.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 19.9 minutes per game while shooting 43.0 percent from the field.