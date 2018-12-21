Around The League
Around The League

Cousins dunks on Durant in game of one-on-one

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Dec 21, 2018 8:54 PM ET

While DeMarcus Cousins is "not that close" to making his season debut as he continues to recover from a torn Achilles tendon, he is healthy enough to dunk on teammate Kevin Durant.

Cousins and Durant played a friendly game of one-on-one Friday at the end of the Warriors' practice. The game concluded when Cousins backed down Durant and threw down a vicious dunk.
 



"That's game!" an emphatic Cousins yelled while Durant remained sprawled out on the court.

"He beat me today, Durant said. "But I live to figt another day."

Cousins, who tore his Achilles tendon in January, has recently been practicing with the Warriors' G League affiliate in Santa Cruz.

