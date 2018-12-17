Iguodala, Livingston should play Monday vs. Grizzlies

* Tonight on NBA TV: Grizzlies vs. Warriors (10:30 ET)

The Golden State Warriors are slowly getting back into their old rhythm, amassing a 5-2 record so far in December. As they regain their ways as a team, their roster is also slowly becoming whole again, too.

A key game against the Memphis Grizzlies looms tonight and it appears two key rotation players -- Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston -- will be back in the mix for it. Per Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle, both players are expected to suit up tonight after they practiced on Sunday and are listed as probable tonight.

Iguodala has been out the last three games with tightness in his left hip, while Livingston missed Friday's win against the Sacramento Kings because of a bruised pelvis. To date, Livingston has played in just 20 of Golden State's first 30 games. His absences are mostly due to a foot injury that sidelined him in late October and early November.

“I feel good,” he said Sunday. “I’ve been in and out of the lineup a lot more this year, injury-wise. … Some years, you have nagging injuries, especially as you start to get older. I’m just going with the flow and trying to take care of my body.”

The Warriors squeezed past the Kings on Friday night.

Aside from those veterans returning to the mix, center DeMarcus Cousins continues to work toward his season debut for the Warriors. The big man, who was Golden State's blockbuster addition in free agency, took part in Sunday's practice and played star Kevin Durant in a quick, friendly game of one-on-one afterward.

Cousins has also logged some practice time with the Warriors' G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, since being assigned there last week as part of his rehab work. Per the San Francisco Chronicle, Cousins will take part in Santa Cruz's practice on Monday in part because those workouts include full-court, 5-on-5 scrimmages. After the practice, Cousins is expected to be back in time to take in Monday's game against Memphis.

Livingston said he has seen progress from Cousins as he continues on his rehab trail.

"He's just staying confident in himself, trying to be more positive."



"I like his body language more than anything, you know," Livingston said. "He's just staying confident in himself, trying to be more positive. You could tell it's frustrating. I've been there ... when you can't really move the way you want to move, and then also he's a basketball player that's not playing in the game, not playing basketball."

"You know, it's easy to have a funky attitude, you know, because it's not really going his way. But, he's trending in the right direction."

Golden State is currently No. 2 in the Western Conference, 1/2 game behind the Denver Nuggets.