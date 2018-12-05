Westbrook passes Kidd for third on NBA's career triple-doubles list

Russell Westbrook has moved into sole possesion of third place on the NBA's all-time triple-doubles list.
His 108th career triple-double, which came during a thrilling 114-112 win over Brooklyn on Wednesday, surpasses Jason Kidd.
The All-Star point guard now trails Oscar Robertson (181) and Magic Johnson (138).
|Rank
|Player
|Triple-Doubles
|1
|Oscar Robertson
|181
|2
|Magic Johnson
|138
|3
|Russell Westbrook
|108
|4
|Jason Kidd
|107
|5
|Wilt Chamberlain
|78
|6
|LeBron James
|74
|7
|Larry Bird
|59
|8
|Fat Lever
|43
|9
|James Harden
|36
|10
|Bob Cousy
|33