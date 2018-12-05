Around The League
Westbrook passes Kidd for third on NBA's career triple-doubles list

From NBA.com Staff

Dec 5, 2018 9:20 PM ET

Russell Westbrook climbs the all-time list of triple-doubles with the 108th of his career.

Russell Westbrook has moved into sole possesion of third place on the NBA's all-time triple-doubles list.

His 108th career triple-double, which came during a thrilling 114-112 win over Brooklyn on Wednesday, surpasses Jason Kidd.

The All-Star point guard now trails Oscar Robertson (181) and Magic Johnson (138).

RankPlayerTriple-Doubles
1Oscar Robertson181
2Magic Johnson138
3Russell Westbrook108
4Jason Kidd107
5Wilt Chamberlain78
6LeBron James74
7Larry Bird59
8Fat Lever43
9James Harden36
10Bob Cousy33

