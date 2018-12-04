Markelle Fultz diagnosed with nerve condition

Thoracic outlet syndrome affects area between lower neck and upper chest

NBA.com staff reports

Dec 4, 2018 5:25 PM ET

Markelle Fultz will immediately begin physical therapy to treat the condition.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz has been diagnosed with neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome, the team and Fultz's agent Raymond Brothers announced on Tuesday.

The condition causes "abnormal functional movement and range of motion" in the nerves between the lower neck and upper chest and it could explain why Fultz has struggled to find his shooting stroke since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2017. 

Brothers says the condition can be treated with physical therapy, which will begin immediately for Fultz. The team says Fultz is out indefinitely with no public timetable for his return. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Sixers are hopeful Fultz can recover in three to six weeks.

Fultz has not played or practiced since Nov. 20 when his agent announced that Fultz would be seeing shoulder specialists in New York.

The 20-year-old is averaging 8.2 points in 19 games this season.

