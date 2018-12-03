Bulls part ways with coach Fred Hoiberg

The Fred Hoiberg era with the Chicago Bulls has drawn to a close.

The Bulls fired Hoiberg on Monday and promoted associate head coach Jim Boylen in hopes of lifting the team from the bottom of the standings. The Bulls have been hit hard by injuries this season, but at 5-19 only two teams have worse records.

Via a statement released by the team this morning, Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations John Paxson said:

“Decisions like this one are never easy to make, however I felt this was the right choice for our organization at this time. After a thorough evaluation, I elected to make this move with the overall development of our team in mind. As a team, I believe it is imperative that we make unfaltering strides in the right direction and build the right habits to help put our players in the best position to evolve not only now, but into the future. I want to thank Fred for his dedication and efforts, as well as for his enduring commitment to our team.”

The Bulls have been riddled by injuries all year.

The Bulls have been riddled by injuries all year. Denzel Valentine (ankle), Kris Dunn (knee) and Bobby Portis (knee) have missed significant time and forward Lauri Markkanen didn't make his season debut until this past weekend because of an elbow injury.

K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports Hoiberg was informed of the team's decision this morning at the team's practice facility. He arrived prepared to run practice as usual.

Hoiberg was named coach of the Bulls on June 2, 2015 after spending five seasons as coach of Iowa State. During his time in Chicago, he compiled a 115-155 record (.426 winning percentage) and led the team to the playoffs in 2016-17. The Bulls lost to the top-seeded Boston Celtics in the first round and have not been close to the postseason since.

The team has named associate head coach Jim Boylen as the new coach. Per Johnson, Boylen will not have an interim title attached to his name and has a chance to earn the job going forward. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Boylen is under contract through the 2019-20 season, although it remains unclear if the team will ask him to coach under his current deal or negotiate a long-term extension with him.

In addition, Johnson reports Hoiberg was in the midst of his $25 million contract, which is guaranteed. That means the Bulls will be paying him through next season unless he lands a coaching gig elsewhere.

Hoiberg replaced Tom Thibodeau, who was fired after five seasons, and the hope was that the free-wheeling style he used with the Cyclones would work in the NBA and that he would fare better than another former Iowa State coach, Tim Floyd, who went 49-190 record in three-plus seasons with the Bulls.

The circumstances were different, but the results were disappointing. Derrick Rose, Jimmy Butler, Pau Gasol and Nikola Mirotic were among the departures as the Bulls tried to find the right formula.

Boylen joined the Bulls on June 17, 2015 and has 33 years of coaching experience, that includes 20 seasons in the NBA. He entered the NBA in 1992-93 with the Houston Rockets as the team's video scout. Four seasons later, he was promoted to an assistant coaching role on Rudy Tomjanovich's staff. He was also an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors (2003-04), Milwaukee Bucks (2004-05), Indiana Pacers (2011-13) and San Antonio Spurs (2013-14).

Before landing with the Pacers in 2011, Boylen was coach at the University of Utah from 2007-11.

