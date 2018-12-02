Warriors' center Damian Jones suffers torn left pectoral muscle

Dec 2, 2018 2:10 PM ET

Damian Jones is averaging 5.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 24 games this season.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Golden State Warriors center Damian Jones has been sidelined by a torn left pectoral muscle.

The Warriors announced the injury on Sunday and said Jones’ long-term status will be determined following a meeting with a specialist in the coming days. But he likely will be sidelined for a significant amount of time.

Jones got hurt with 5.7 seconds remaining in the third quarter of a loss Saturday at Detroit.

He is averaging 5.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

The Warriors already are thin at center with DeMarcus Cousins still working his way back from a torn left Achilles tendon. Draymond Green, who also plays center in certain lineups, has missed 11 of the past 13 games as he deals with a toe injury.

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.