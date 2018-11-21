Around The League
Anthony Davis becomes eighth-youngest to reach 10,000 career points

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Nov 21, 2018 8:43 PM ET

 

Anthony Davis hit another major milestone Wednesday night, scoring his 10,000th career point.

Anthony Davis crossed the 10,000-point plateau on an alley-oop from Jrue Holiday with 3:10 remaining in the second quarter of the Pelicans-Sixers game.

At 25 years and 255 days, Davis becomes the eighth-youngest player in NBA history to reach the milestone.

Only LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant, Carmelo Anthony, Tracy McGrady, Dwight Howard and Bob McAdoo reached 10,000 career points at a younger age.

Davis' college coach, Kentucky's John Calipari, was among the first to offer congratulations.
 


Davis, now in his seventh season with the Pelicans, is putting up an MVP-caliber number through the first 15 games he's been active for this year, averaging 27.6 points, 12.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.7 blocks, 1.4 steals while shooting 49-percent from the field.

