Pacers guard Victor Oladipo exited Saturday's game against Atlanta with a sore right knee. The one-time All-Star asked to be substituted out less than halfway through the first quarter.

Injury update: Victor Oladipo (sore right knee) will not return to tonight's game. — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 18, 2018

Oladipo leads the Pacers in points (22.7), assists (4.9) and steals (1.7) per game.