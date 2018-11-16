Bucks' John Henson out indefinitely with torn ligament in wrist

MILWAUKEE -- Bucks center John Henson will be sidelined with a torn left wrist ligament. Henson initially aggravated his wrist at Portland on Nov. 6. He was able to play in the next three games before reporting additional discomfort in Wednesday night’s game vs. Memphis.

Yesterday, Henson was evaluated by Bucks orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Carole Vetter of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network. The evaluation confirmed the injury and surgery will be scheduled in the near future. His status will be updated following surgery.

In 14 games this season, Henson is averaging 5.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 13.5 minutes per game.

Bucks rookie guard Donte DiVincenzo suffered a minor left quadriceps strain in Wednesday’s game vs. Memphis and is expected to be out for the next three games after which time he’ll be re-evaluated. His status will be updated as appropriate.

In 14 games this season, DiVincenzo is averaging 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 18.1 minutes per game.