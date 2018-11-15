LeBron James passes Wilt Chamberlain for fifth on NBA's all-time scoring list

NBA.com Staff

Nov 15, 2018 12:54 AM ET

LeBron James made history on Wednesday night against Portland.

LeBron James hit another career milestone on Wednesday night as he passed Wilt Chamberlain for fifth on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

James reached 31,420 career points with an and-one free throw in the fourth quarter to pass Chamberlain.

 
LeBron James moved up with his 31,420th career point on Wednesday night.

James, 33, now sits directly behind Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

PlayerPoints
1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar38,387
2. Karl Malone36,928
3. Kobe Bryant33,643
4. Michael Jordan32,292
5. LeBron James31,425
6. Wilt Chamberlain31,419
7. Dirk Nowitzki31,187
8. Shaquille O'Neal28,596
9. Moses Malone27,409
10. Elvin Hayes27,313

James finished the game with a season-high 44 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in the Lakers' 126-117 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. 

The historic game ball and James' uniform will be donated to the I Promise School in Akron, LeBron announced after the game. 

