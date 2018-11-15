LeBron James passes Wilt Chamberlain for fifth on NBA's all-time scoring list

LeBron James hit another career milestone on Wednesday night as he passed Wilt Chamberlain for fifth on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

The King passes the Big Dipper.@KingJames is now the fifth-highest scorer in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/XHDXoMVCsW — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 15, 2018

James reached 31,420 career points with an and-one free throw in the fourth quarter to pass Chamberlain.

LeBron James moved up with his 31,420th career point on Wednesday night.

James, 33, now sits directly behind Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA's all-time scoring list.