LeBron James passes Wilt Chamberlain for fifth on NBA's all-time scoring list

LeBron James hit another career milestone on Wednesday night as he passed Wilt Chamberlain for fifth on the NBA's all-time scoring list.
The King passes the Big Dipper.@KingJames is now the fifth-highest scorer in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/XHDXoMVCsW— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 15, 2018
James reached 31,420 career points with an and-one free throw in the fourth quarter to pass Chamberlain.
James, 33, now sits directly behind Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA's all-time scoring list.
|Player
|Points
|1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
|38,387
|2. Karl Malone
|36,928
|3. Kobe Bryant
|33,643
|4. Michael Jordan
|32,292
|5. LeBron James
|31,425
|6. Wilt Chamberlain
|31,419
|7. Dirk Nowitzki
|31,187
|8. Shaquille O'Neal
|28,596
|9. Moses Malone
|27,409
|10. Elvin Hayes
|27,313
James finished the game with a season-high 44 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in the Lakers' 126-117 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.
👑 @KingJames walking off with 3️⃣1️⃣,4️⃣2️⃣5️⃣points and the 5th spot on the @NBA all-time scoring list! pic.twitter.com/FzXtV4R9lp— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 15, 2018
“It’s all about hard work.” @KingJames (44p/10r/9a/@Lakers W) walks off as the 5th all-time leading scorer in @NBAHistory! #ThisIsWhyWePlaypic.twitter.com/Z6ZZwhs4J7— NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2018
Congratulations to @KingJames for passing Laker great Wilt Chamberlain to become 5th all-time leading scorer in NBA history!— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 15, 2018
The historic game ball and James' uniform will be donated to the I Promise School in Akron, LeBron announced after the game.