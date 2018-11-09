D'Antoni calls Rockets' offense 'anemic' after loss to Thunder

One week ago, Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni spoke of his team's lack of "swagger" and said they were on their heels after a 1-5 start. Following a 98-80 drubbing Thursday in Oklahoma City to the Russell Westbrook-less Thunder, D'Antoni sees another issue with the Rockets: their offense.

“Our offense is anemic,” D'Antoni told reporters after the loss. “I mean, it’s bad. I think sometimes we think we have to shut the other team out. We can’t. We’ve been holding everybody under 100.

The Thunder quickly dispatched the Rockets on Thursday night.

“We start the game off and a couple, three layups we’re missing, and foul shots. That adds up. We have to start imposing our will and get our swagger. A lot of it is mental energy.”

In last night's loss, the Rockets scored were down by 15 points at halftime and scored less than 25 points in three of the four quarters. That performance was on par for Houston this season, as it ranks 27th in points per game (102.8) -- one of many troubling offensive numbers for the Rockets this season.

In 2017-18, Houston ranked second in points (112.4 ppg), 15th in field goal percentage (46 percent) and 14th in 3-point percentage (36.2 percent). This season, Houston is last in field goal percentage (42.1) and 25th in 3-point percentage (32.7). In terms of advanced stats, the Rockets were No. 1 in offensive rating, No. 1 in net rating and No. 2 in both effective field goal percentage and true shooting percentage last season. This season, Houston is 26th in offensive rating, 23rd in net rating, 24th in effective field goal percentage and 28th in true shooting percentage.