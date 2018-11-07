Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell available tonight vs. Mavs

After missing two of the Utah Jazz's last three games due to injury, Donovan Mitchell will play on Wednesday.

Donovan Mitchell is available to play tonight. — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 8, 2018

The guard had missed Monday's 124-111 home loss to the Toronto Raptors because of a left ankle sprain and missed Friday's 110-100 home loss to the Memphis Grizzlies because of tightness in his right hamstring.

Mitchell's last played on Saturday in a 103-88 road loss to the Denver Nuggets. Overall, he is averaging 22.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game this season.