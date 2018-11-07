Around The League
Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell available tonight vs. Mavs

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Nov 7, 2018 8:32 AM ET

Ankle and hamstring injuries have forced Donovan Mitchell to miss two of Utah's last three games.

After missing two of the Utah Jazz's last three games due to injury, Donovan Mitchell will play on Wednesday.

The guard had missed Monday's 124-111 home loss to the Toronto Raptors because of a left ankle sprain and missed Friday's 110-100 home loss to the Memphis Grizzlies because of tightness in his right hamstring. 

Mitchell's last played on Saturday in a 103-88 road loss to the Denver Nuggets. Overall, he is averaging 22.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game this season.

