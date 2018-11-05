Magic Johnson: Walton 'going to finish the season' with Lakers

Magic Johnson wants Luke Walton and the Lakers to be better. The Lakers president of basketball operations wants his head coach to stay around long enough for that to happen.

"He's going to finish the season," Johnson told the Los Angeles Times. "Unless something drastic happens, which it won’t."

It's a clear show of faith in the man whom Johnson reportedly reprimanded early last week. The Lakers, considered a strong postseason candidate after signing LeBron James in free agency, have struggled out of the gate. After Sunday's loss to a Kawhi Leonard-less Raptors team, L.A. sits at 4-6 and tied for fifth-worst in the Western Conference.

Johnson, however, appears to consider the slow start addressed and is eager to see the Lakers move in a more positive direction -- with Walton still at the helm.

“I said it, Luke took it and we’re all good,” Johnson told The Times. “It’s no big deal.”