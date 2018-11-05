Around The League
Around The League

Magic Johnson: Walton 'going to finish the season' with Lakers

From NBA media reports

Nov 5, 2018 1:12 AM ET

Lakers president Magic Johnson said Luke Walton will finish the season as coach.

Magic Johnson wants Luke Walton and the Lakers to be better. The Lakers president of basketball operations wants his head coach to stay around long enough for that to happen.

"He's going to finish the season," Johnson told the Los Angeles Times. "Unless something drastic happens, which it won’t."

It's a clear show of faith in the man whom Johnson reportedly reprimanded early last week. The Lakers, considered a strong postseason candidate after signing LeBron James in free agency, have struggled out of the gate. After Sunday's loss to a Kawhi Leonard-less Raptors team, L.A. sits at 4-6 and tied for fifth-worst in the Western Conference.

Johnson, however, appears to consider the slow start addressed and is eager to see the Lakers move in a more positive direction -- with Walton still at the helm.

“I said it, Luke took it and we’re all good,” Johnson told The Times. “It’s no big deal.”

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.