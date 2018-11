John Schuhmann and I discuss Derrick Rose's throwback 50-point performance, Klay Thompson's 52-point show on Monday, and the strong start by the Sacramento Kings.

Then Eric Koreen of The Athletic joins to help us analyze the Raptors' 7-1 start, Kawhi Leonard's comfortability in Toronto, and adjustments made by coach Nick Nurse.

* * *

Subscribe to the Hang Time podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify for a new episode every Monday and Thursday this season!