Around The League
Around The League

Pelicans' Davis to be game-time decision vs. Warriors

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Oct 31, 2018 3:11 PM ET

Anthony Davis could suit up tonight against the Warriors.

All-Star Anthony Davis could suit up tonight for the New Orleans Pelicans after missing the last two games because of an elbow injury.

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said at today's shootaround that he isn't sure about Davis' status for tonight, but that he feels good about Davis suiting up against the Golden State Warriors (10:30 ET, NBA League Pass). 

“We’ll find out when he warms up tonight,” Pelicans fourth-year head coach Alvin Gentry said of Davis’ potential ability to play. “We feel pretty good about it, but we’ll have to wait and see before we are definitive about whether he’s going to play or not.”

Davis said he suffered his right elbow sprain last Friday against the Brooklyn after dunking on Nets center Jarrett Allen.

“It feels better,” Davis said of his injury that caused him to miss games against the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets. “We’ll see when I go through my pregame shooting, to see how it feels.”

This season, Davis is averaging 27.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.