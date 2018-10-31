Pelicans' Davis to be game-time decision vs. Warriors

All-Star Anthony Davis could suit up tonight for the New Orleans Pelicans after missing the last two games because of an elbow injury.

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said at today's shootaround that he isn't sure about Davis' status for tonight, but that he feels good about Davis suiting up against the Golden State Warriors (10:30 ET, NBA League Pass).

Anthony Davis is getting up shots with the team here at Pelicans shootaround. He'll be speaking with the media shortly pic.twitter.com/sBno0kMOiB — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) October 31, 2018

“We’ll find out when he warms up tonight,” Pelicans fourth-year head coach Alvin Gentry said of Davis’ potential ability to play. “We feel pretty good about it, but we’ll have to wait and see before we are definitive about whether he’s going to play or not.”

Davis said he suffered his right elbow sprain last Friday against the Brooklyn after dunking on Nets center Jarrett Allen.

“It feels better,” Davis said of his injury that caused him to miss games against the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets. “We’ll see when I go through my pregame shooting, to see how it feels.”

This season, Davis is averaging 27.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.