As Dwyane Wade put it, "every basketball fan in the world should feel good" for Derrick Rose, who erupted for a career-high 50 points on Wednesday to lift Minnesota over Utah 128-125.

Rose, 30, has battled various injuries throughout his career, but his epic 50-point game was a reminder of how talented the 2011 Kia MVP once was, and clearly still is.

NBA players, both former and current, took notice of the vintage performance.