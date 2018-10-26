Sixers' Embiid rolls left ankle in practice

The Philadelphia 76ers are waiting to see if star center Joel Embiid will be able to play in the team's next game.

Embiid rolled his left ankle at the end of the team's practice on Friday when he stepped on teammate Amir Johnson's foot. The team is expected to list Embiid as questionable for Saturday's road game against the Charlotte Hornets (7:30 ET, NBA League Pass).

"He just came down on Amir's foot and had a slight roll of the ankle. We don't know much more than that," said Sixers coach Brett Brown. "They told me that he will be listed as questionable tomorrow. ... We're listing it as questionable and we're going to learn a lot more later this afternoon."

Embiid is the Sixers' leading scorer (29.6 points per game) and is playing the highest minutes (35.6 mpg) of his career this season. He has recorded a double-double in each of the Sixers' game this season.