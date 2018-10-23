Bulls lose Kris Dunn for 4 to 6 weeks with MCL sprain

Injury woes have been an issue for the Chicago Bulls early in this 2018-19 season, and they don't show signs of letting up.

Coach Fred Hoiberg told reporters today that guard Kris Dunn will miss the next four to six weeks with a sprained MCL in his left knee. Per Hoiberg, Dunn suffered the injury in the second quarter of last night's 115-109 road loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Dunn started the game for Chicago, playing 30 minutes while logging nine points, four rebounds and seven assists.

The Bulls have been playing this season without star second-year forward Lauri Markkanen, who is out until at least mid-November with an elbow injury. Fellow second-year player Denzel Valentine has yet to suit up this season because of a bone bruise in his left ankle. Valentine is expected to miss at least another two weeks.

Dunn made his season debut against the Mavs after missing the first two games to paternity leave. He was evaluated at halftime and checked out well enough to finish the game, but a postgame evaluation led to the Bulls seeking an MRI on the injury today, writes K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune.

Per Johnson, Hoiberg said Cameron Payne, Ryan Arcidiacono, Tyler Ulis and Shaquille Harrison will now have to step up in Dunn's absence.