Around The League
Around The League

Kevin Knox exits with left ankle injury, out for game

NBA.com staff reports

Oct 20, 2018 8:18 PM ET

 

Kevin Knox suffers an ankle injury in the first half and would not return.

New York Knicks rookie Kevin Knox left Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics with a left ankle sprain. His X-rays came back negative, per the team. 

Knox was fouled driving to the rim on a fast break and rolled his ankle. The 19-year-old was helped off the court by teammates without putting any pressure on his foot. 

With Knox immediately sent to the locker room, he was unable to shoot his free throws, thus disqualifying him of any chance to return to Saturday's game.

The No. 9 pick in the Draft was coming off a solid performance on Friday, posting 17 points and six rebounds in a last-second loss to Brooklyn.

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.