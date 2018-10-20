Kevin Knox exits with left ankle injury, out for game

New York Knicks rookie Kevin Knox left Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics with a left ankle sprain. His X-rays came back negative, per the team.

Knox was fouled driving to the rim on a fast break and rolled his ankle. The 19-year-old was helped off the court by teammates without putting any pressure on his foot.

With Knox immediately sent to the locker room, he was unable to shoot his free throws, thus disqualifying him of any chance to return to Saturday's game.

The No. 9 pick in the Draft was coming off a solid performance on Friday, posting 17 points and six rebounds in a last-second loss to Brooklyn.