Report: Jamal Crawford agrees to one-year deal with Suns

The Phoenix Suns have added another veteran swingman to their mix.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Suns and former Kia Sixth Man of the Year award winner Jamal Crawford have reached a one-year deal. Crawford spent last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, averaging 10.3 points and 2.3 assists per game on 41.5 percent shooting. He ranked third on the team in 3-pointers made (104) and finished 15th in 3-pointers made among NBA reserves.

Crawford opted out of his deal with the Timberwolves early in the offseason and became an unrestricted free agent. A three-time Kia Sixth Man of the Year winner (2013-14, 2015-16, 2017-18), Crawford has played for seven teams in his NBA career.

Over the summer, the Suns signed free-agent forward Trevor Ariza, who played an integral role for the Houston Rockets' 65-win team last season. Crawford and Ariza are among the veterans Phoenix has added this offseason in free agency, while it also picked up forwards Ryan Anderson and Darrell Arthur via separate offseason trades.

Crawford and the rest of Phoenix's veterans join a young core that includes Devin Booker, Josh Jackson, TJ Warren and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft, Deandre Ayton.

Booker had to undergo a surgical procedure on his right hand and missed the entire preseason. His goal is to be ready for the season opener.