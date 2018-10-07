Around The League
Dejounte Murray leaves game with right knee injury

From NBA.com Staff

Oct 7, 2018 8:06 PM ET

 

Spurs guard Dejounte Murray was forced to leave Sunday's preseason game with a knee injury.

The third-year guard drove to the basket against James Harden, fell and immediately began writhing in pain under the basket. Murray was eventually made his way to the locker room under his own power, but will undergo further testing to ascertain the seriousness of the injury.

Spurs forward Pau Gasol took to Twitter to extend support to Murray after the game.

