Dejounte Murray leaves game with right knee injury

Spurs guard Dejounte Murray exited Sunday's preseason game against Houston after suffering a knee injury in the second quarter.

The third-year guard drove to the basket against James Harden, fell and immediately began writhing in pain under the basket. Murray was eventually made his way to the locker room under his own power, but will undergo further testing to ascertain the seriousness of the injury.

Spurs forward Pau Gasol took to Twitter to extend support to Murray after the game.