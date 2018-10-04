Around The League
Kyrie: 'I plan on re-signing' with Celtics

From NBA.com Staff

Oct 4, 2018 7:27 PM ET

Kyrie Irving told Celtics fans that he plans to re-sign with Boston next summer.

The Celtics point guard, speaking to fans gathered inside TD Garden on Thursday night, all but committed to remaining in Boston well after he hits free agency next summer.

“If you guys will have me back, I plan on re-signing here," Irving said into a microphone.

 
Kyrie Irving informs Celtics fans that he wants to re-sign with Boston in 2019.

The five-time All-Star's future has been a trending topic entering the final year of his contract. Rumors persisted that several teams, including the nearby Knicks, were harboring hopes luring Irving via free agency.

Irving, however, has reportedly made it clear to Boston's front office that he plans on wearing Celtic green for the foreseeable future, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

After arriving in Boston via trade from Cleveland a year ago, Irving averaged 24.4 points, 5.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game in 2017-18. The Celtics finished 55-27 and advanced to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals despite the injury-related absences of Irving and All-Star swingman Gordon Hayward. With LeBron James now playing in Los Angeles, Boston is considered one of the favorites to win the East in 2018-19.

