Big picture: Frontcourt players well in step with today's game

Atlantic Division

Home to the Eastern Conference's three best teams, the Atlantic boasts many versatile players and three of the East’s best bigs.

Joel Embiid and Al Horford give the Atlantic Division a pair of All-Star big men.

1. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

He's huge, he's skilled, and he's been playing basketball for less than 10 years. A healthy Embiid will be a perennial Kia MVP and Kia Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

2. Al Horford, Boston Celtics

Horford's numbers don't stand out, but he is the fulcrum on both ends of the floor for the best team in the East. He also outplayed Embiid in a playoff series just five months ago.

3. Kristaps Porzingis, New York Knicks

Porzingis is on the shelf, recovering from a torn ACL suffered in February. When he returns, the 23-year-old needs to improve his playmaking and shot selection, but he's incredibly valuable (and unique) in that he both can shoot from deep and protect the rim.

Kristaps Porzingis' wide array of skills makes him an elite NBA big man.

The future

Jarrett Allen, Brooklyn Nets: The 20-year-old needs to get stronger and learn how to anchor a defense, but his skills around the basket developed quickly in his rookie season.

Central Division

This may be the deepest division regarding useful bigs, with Indiana's Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis both 22 years old and both having the potential to climb into the top three in the next year.

The Pistons have a potent pair of bigs in Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin.

1. Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers

He can shoot, pass and clean the glass. And after four years of playing alongside LeBron James as a shooter, Love will again have the offense run through him.

2. Blake Griffin, Detroit Pistons

Griffin is super-skilled and has taken his game beyond the arc over the last two seasons, but his ideal frontline complement is a player more like Porzingis (hard to find) and less like Andre Drummond or DeAndre Jordan.

3. Andre Drummond, Detroit Pistons

Drummond took steps forward regarding his passing and free throw shooting last season. He's still not the defender that he has the potential to be and the fit with Griffin remains a big question.

The future

Lauri Markkanen emerged as a rising star for the Bulls in 2017-18.

Lauri Markkanen & Wendell Carter Jr., Chicago Bulls: With skills inside and out, the Bulls' last two Lottery picks could complement each other on the team's frontline of the future.

Southeast Division

This is clearly the weakest division regarding true big men, though there are some promising bigs on the horizon.

Cody Zeller and Nikola Vucevic may just be the Southeast's best big men.

1. Cody Zeller, Charlotte Hornets: He has missed 69 games over the last two seasons, but he was valuable as a starter (and a high-volume, energetic screen-setter) two seasons ago and will return to that role with the departure of …

2. Dwight Howard, Washington Wizards: Still an effective defender regarding both deterring and defending shots near the basket. It's a question if he can be just do the dirty work on offense with consistency and without complaint.

3. Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic: He is skilled and has improved as a defender, but he still doesn't get to the line enough. He may need to take a step backward in the final season of his contract to allow the young frontline of Gordon, Jonathan Isaac and rookie Mo Bamba to develop.

Washington welcomed Dwight Howard with open arms this summer.

The future

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat & John Collins, Atlanta Hawks: Both 21, they showed potential as rookies. Collins has more bounce, while Adebayo may be the more complete player.

Northwest Division

This division clearly has the league's best collection of starting centers, with Oklahoma City’s Steven Adams and Portland’s Jusuf Nurkic joining the three below.

Karl-Anthony Towns (left) and Rudy Gobert boast vastly different big man skills.

1. Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz: The next two guys are much more skilled offensively, but the impact that Gobert makes on defense is tremendous, and he's no liability on offense either.

2. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves: Towns is one of the league's best finishers in the paint, one of its best mid-range shooters, and one of its best 3-point shooters (not just among bigs). The lack of consistent energy and effort on defense remains an issue.

3. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets: You could arguably put these three in any order. Jokic is the ridiculously skilled fulcrum of a top-six offense and maybe the best passing big man we've ever seen. He (and his team) could benefit from him being a little more aggressive … and a lot better on the defensive end of the floor.

Nikola Jokic has court vision, shooting and other modern big man skills.

The future

Zach Collins, Portland Trail Blazers: The Northwest is a little light on talented, young bigs, but Collins shouldn't be forgotten. The No. 10 pick in the 2017 Draft (who's just 20 years old) is about to step into a bigger role on a team built to win now.

Pacific Division

The Pacific is the home of the champs and the most versatile big man in the league, but also home to two teams trying to climb out of the Western Conference basement on the shoulders of the top two picks in the 2018 Draft.

When fully focused, Draymond Green is the NBA's best and most versatile defender.

1. Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors: He’d be No. 1 on this list even if his new teammate was healthy. When locked in, he's the league's best and most versatile defender. He can't shoot, but he's one of the best passing bigs in the game.

2. DeMarcus Cousins, Golden State Warriors: It remains to be seen what Cousins will have lost with the Achilles tear he suffered in January. But he has taken steps forward as both a shooter and a playmaker, and his new team should make him a better defender.

3. Marcin Gortat, LA Clippers: Gortat isn't the finisher that DeAndre Jordan is (not by a mile, really), but his skills as a screen-setter will help the league's deepest group of guards.

The future

Deandre Ayton could be primed for a long career as an NBA big man.

DeAndre Ayton, Phoenix Suns & Marvin Bagley III, Sacramento Kings: The top two picks of the 2018 Draft, two of the more skilled big men we've seen enter the league in the last 10 years, will be going head-to-head in the Pacific Division for years to come.

Southwest Division

This division’s top three bigs are a contrast in styles, but all three have made big impacts on playoff teams.

Anthony Davis could be set for a big season in 2018-19.

1. Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans: This guy is so good, the league's GMs voted him as the league's best power forward and the best center. Davis took things to another level after Cousins' injury last season and will need to maintain that level to get the Pelicans back to the playoffs.

2. LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs: The NBA’s post-up and mid-range king, Aldridge has adjusted his shot selection a bit and is coming off the most efficient scoring season (true shooting percentage of 57.0 percent) of his career.

3. Clint Capela, Houston Rockets: He certainly benefits from playing alongside James Harden and Chris Paul, but they also benefit from his skills as a roll man and his ability to switch onto guards defensively.

The future

The Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. was a force in NBA Summer League.

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies: Jackson may look like more of a "true big" on defense, where he has shown the ability to protect the rim, than on offense, where he has shown the ability to step outside and make 3-pointers.

* * *

