NBA Digital to transform fan experience with innovative NBA League Pass offerings introduced throughout 2018-19 season

NBA League Pass, developed through the NBA Digital partnership, will tip off the 2018-19 season by introducing the first in a series of innovative, fan-focused initiatives that will provide more ways to watch live NBA game coverage than ever before. Through a new, season-long NBA League Pass offering – available via Turner’s B/R Live streaming service, along with NBA.com and the NBA App – fans will be able to purchase and watch live NBA games in-progress at a reduced price.

Beginning at the start of the season, fans will have the ability to purchase a single game on NBA League Pass from the end of the third quarter to the conclusion of the game for $1.99, offering fans unprecedented real-time access to live NBA action including pivotal matchups, record-setting performances and incredible comebacks. Starting in early December, fans will have the additional option to buy a single game at reduced prices at the beginning of each quarter. The base price for an entire single game will remain at $6.99, with pricing for the additional options to be announced leading up to marketplace availability.

NBA Digital is also developing an option to enable fans to purchase 10 minutes of real-time game access. Details regarding the future launch of that offering will be announced at a later date.

“Our partnership with the NBA continues to center on the development of innovative, fan-first products that deliver premium content through an array of touch points and drive consumption across all platforms,” said David Levy, President of Turner. “These game-changing initiatives will provide fans with immediate access to live NBA action in more ways than ever before. From live games on TNT and NBA TV to these compelling options for NBA League Pass subscribers, fans will be able to customize the experience to best align with their viewing preferences.”

“The new micro-transaction offerings on League Pass will deliver more customized experiences to meet the needs of NBA fans,” said Adam Silver, NBA Commissioner. “Instead of waiting to watch highlights after a game, fans will be able to enjoy a portion of a game in real-time.”

These new offerings mark the continuation of a wide array of forward-thinking initiatives introduced through the partnership. In recent years, NBA Digital has offered a unique “Mobile View” option within its NBA League Pass product, along with an increased number of subscription plans and touch points – including an option for viewing all in-arena entertainment – for fans to purchase and watch live game coverage. NBA Digital has also expanded its industry-leading offering of live NBA games available in virtual reality, while creating a number of partnerships to strategically place original NBA content across social platforms such as Facebook Watch and Twitter.

NBA Digital will further expand on the development and launch of additional fan-first products throughout the season, with additional details shared leading up to the availability of those new features.

NBA League Pass packages are on sale on NBA.com and the NBA App and include the Premium option with continuous in-arena coverage during breaks for all out-of-market games ($249.99); traditional NBA League Pass, providing access to live out-of-market games and an expansive archive of classic game content ($199.99); NBA Team Pass ($119.99); Single Game ($6.99); and Virtual Reality ($49.99) packages. Monthly-based subscriptions are also available, including Premium ($39.99 per month), NBA League Pass ($28.99 per month) and NBA Team Pass ($17.99 per month). For more information, including details on the weeklong NBA League Pass preview starting Tuesday, Oct. 16, visit http://www.nba.com/leaguepass .

* * *

NBA Digital

NBA Digital is the NBA’s extensive cross-platform portfolio of digital assets jointly-managed by the NBA and Turner Sports including NBA TV, the NBA App, NBA.com, NBA League Pass, NBAGLEAGUE.com and WNBA.com.