Former NBA and collegiate coach Jack McKinney passes away at 83

Former NBA coach Jack McKinney passed away at the age of 83 on Tuesday.

McKinney started his career as the protege and eventual successor to Hall of Fame coach Dr. Jack Ramsay at Saint Joesph's University. McKinney coached St. Joe's from 1966 to 1974 before moving on to the NBA, where he served as an assistant coach with the Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers.

In 1979, McKinney took over as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. He coached rookie Magic Johnson and the Lakers for 14 games, but was relieved of his duties after he suffered serious brain injuries in a bicycle accident. The Lakers went on to win the 1980 NBA championship under coach Paul Westhead.

After his season with the Lakers, McKinney served as head coach of the Indiana Pacers from 1980 to 1984. He won the 1981 NBA Coach of the Year honors after he helped lead the Pacers to their first-ever playoff appearance.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jack McKinney's family and friends. — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) September 26, 2018

McKinney finished his NBA coaching career with the Kansas City Kings for nine games during the 1984-85 season. He retired with a career NBA coaching record of 136-215.